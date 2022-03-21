Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pertamina Sets Initiatives To Expedite Energy Transition

Monday, 21 March 2022, 5:28 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

PT Pertamina (Persaro), the state-owned energy company serving Indonesia as well as international markets, has set several initiatives to accelerate its energy transition toward the 2030 target energy mix and to reduce emissions, ensuring sustainability.

"Pertamina is fully committed to ensuring that we manage sustainability issues properly, aligned with international standards," Pertamina's Senior Vice President of Investment Management Daniel Purba stated during a virtual media briefing for Indonesia - Dubai Expo on Friday.

Pertamina has set environmental targets including reducing 2030 emissions by 30 percent to address the climate change, reducing the environmental footprint by complying with water and waste management practices, and protecting biodiversity by providing a net positive biodiverse impact, as well as other sustainable targets.

Pertamina's strategies to drive green energy are executed through priority initiatives, including a net zero roadmap, conducting decarbonization, and improving the new and renewable energy capacity with an allocated CAPEX of 14 percent for clean, new and renewable energy. Pertamina's commitment aligns with efforts to use domestic resources to supply domestic energy for green development and decarbonization.

Moreover, to drive new and renewable energy growth in Indonesia's energy mix, Pertamina has also developed several projects and activities to expand the green energy portfolio, one of which is enhancing capacity from 672 megawatts (MW) in 2020 to 1,128 MW in 2026.

Pertamina has also lowered emissions by 27 percent during the 2010-2020 period in its efforts to reduce emissions, and to support Indonesia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The target increases to 29 percent by 2030.

Also present at the media breifing, Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) President Director Ahmad Yuniarto highlighted Pertamina's commitment to developing and generating clean and green power from geothermal resources to drive green energy expansion.

Geothermal Energy (PGE) is in a good position to contribute further to emission reduction and decarbonization. Yuniarto stated that PGE had managed 14 Geothermal Working Areas, with a total installed capacity of 1.877 MW, from Aceh, along Sumatra Island, Java, Bali, and North Sulawesi.

"If you follow the ring of fire, you will find us," he remarked. "PGE set three approaches: the co-generation approach, including steam and hot brine production to generate green electricity; the co-production approach, studying how to utilize CO2 and extract rare earth elements such as lithium, to produce green hydrogen; and the co-development approach, looking into development of the geothermal area to become ecotourism destination.

"We believe that through these three approaches of co-generation, co-production, and co-development, we are in a very good position to create more value from the geothermal resources that we have," he affirmed.

