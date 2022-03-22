Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Annual Balance Sheets: 2020 (provisional)

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Annual balance sheets provide estimates of assets, liabilities, and net worth held by New Zealand institutional sectors at a point in time. These sectors include businesses, households, and government.


Visit our website to read this information release and to download files: Annual balance sheets: 2020 (provisional)

