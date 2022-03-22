Annual Balance Sheets: 2020 (provisional)

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels

Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>



External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting

Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>





Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>



