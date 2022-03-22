Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Young Farmers Welcomes New Sponsors To The NZYF Tournament Series

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Young Farmers

Four agricultural organisations have jumped at the chance to support the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) Tournament Series.

With a rich 80-year history, the NZYF Tournament Series now consists of the Hunting and Fishing clay target shooting, Goldpine fencing, NZ Farmers Livestock stock judging and Tavendale and Partners debating competitions.

NZYF Board Chair Kent Weir says these sponsors have made a world of difference to the Tournament Series which starts at grass roots club level.

“It’s fantastic to have these businesses on board to support our Clubs with hosting their tournaments locally and at a national level as well,” he said.

With seven regions across the country, the top competitors from each region’s tournament will move through to compete at the Grand Final in Whangarei this July for the top spots.

Hunting and Fishing will be drawing out the sharpest shooters of New Zealand Young Farmers, Goldpine will keep posted on who’s building the straightest fence, NZ Farmers Livestock will be checking out members’ stock assessment abilities across beef cattle, dairy cattle, meat and wool breeds and wool fleece, meanwhile law firm Tavendale and Partners will bring their court room prowess to the ‘debating chamber’.

“This level of support for our members is huge and will go a long to helping our next generation of to further develop their knowledge and skill,” Weir said.

“It’s not just about on-farm abilities of fencing and sharp shooting, but also learning to work effectively in teams and refining gun safety skills. Debating teaches invaluable skills needed in today’s day and age of public speaking, logic and the ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively.”

“Meanwhile, stock judging gives members the opportunity to develop an interest in learning about stock assessment, with the benefits of being a good judge of on-farm stock lasting a lifetime. All of the above is what our new sponsors are giving our members and we are extremely thankful for their support and investment.”

Bill Sweeney, General Manager, NZ Farmers Livestock said they’re excited about new opportunities the partnership will provide.

“It’s great to see the future of farming so bright in New Zealand. We are proud to be working with NZ Young Farmers and supporting the next generation of successful farming by providing modern tools for the young farmer,” he said.

“Working with Young Farmers provides MyLiveStock an opportunity to showcase and promote the new generation. With new technology being so critical for all our farmers, but certainly the young farmers have really embraced this technology, with our Website and App doing the job. The ability to buy and sell livestock via listings and live auctions, access up to date market reports and view their transactions, right from the MyLiveStock app, are just a few of its great features."

“It’s great to see the future of farming so bright in New Zealand. We are proud to be working with NZ Young Farmers and supporting the next generation of successful farming by providing modern tools for the young farmer.”

Goldpine is also thrilled to be on board, helping to build member's critical on farm skills.

“At Goldpine, we love to play our part in supporting the rural community and bring some extra recognition to the great work they do,” a spokesperson said.

“The partnership between NZYF and Goldpine seems like a natural step, considering the role they play. NZYF is all about the grassroots and bringing through the next generation. A key contributor to the industry.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 