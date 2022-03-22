New Zealand Young Farmers Welcomes New Sponsors To The NZYF Tournament Series

Four agricultural organisations have jumped at the chance to support the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) Tournament Series.

With a rich 80-year history, the NZYF Tournament Series now consists of the Hunting and Fishing clay target shooting, Goldpine fencing, NZ Farmers Livestock stock judging and Tavendale and Partners debating competitions.

NZYF Board Chair Kent Weir says these sponsors have made a world of difference to the Tournament Series which starts at grass roots club level.

“It’s fantastic to have these businesses on board to support our Clubs with hosting their tournaments locally and at a national level as well,” he said.

With seven regions across the country, the top competitors from each region’s tournament will move through to compete at the Grand Final in Whangarei this July for the top spots.

Hunting and Fishing will be drawing out the sharpest shooters of New Zealand Young Farmers, Goldpine will keep posted on who’s building the straightest fence, NZ Farmers Livestock will be checking out members’ stock assessment abilities across beef cattle, dairy cattle, meat and wool breeds and wool fleece, meanwhile law firm Tavendale and Partners will bring their court room prowess to the ‘debating chamber’.

“This level of support for our members is huge and will go a long to helping our next generation of to further develop their knowledge and skill,” Weir said.

“It’s not just about on-farm abilities of fencing and sharp shooting, but also learning to work effectively in teams and refining gun safety skills. Debating teaches invaluable skills needed in today’s day and age of public speaking, logic and the ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively.”

“Meanwhile, stock judging gives members the opportunity to develop an interest in learning about stock assessment, with the benefits of being a good judge of on-farm stock lasting a lifetime. All of the above is what our new sponsors are giving our members and we are extremely thankful for their support and investment.”

Bill Sweeney, General Manager, NZ Farmers Livestock said they’re excited about new opportunities the partnership will provide.

“It’s great to see the future of farming so bright in New Zealand. We are proud to be working with NZ Young Farmers and supporting the next generation of successful farming by providing modern tools for the young farmer,” he said.

“Working with Young Farmers provides MyLiveStock an opportunity to showcase and promote the new generation. With new technology being so critical for all our farmers, but certainly the young farmers have really embraced this technology, with our Website and App doing the job. The ability to buy and sell livestock via listings and live auctions, access up to date market reports and view their transactions, right from the MyLiveStock app, are just a few of its great features."

Goldpine is also thrilled to be on board, helping to build member's critical on farm skills.

“At Goldpine, we love to play our part in supporting the rural community and bring some extra recognition to the great work they do,” a spokesperson said.

“The partnership between NZYF and Goldpine seems like a natural step, considering the role they play. NZYF is all about the grassroots and bringing through the next generation. A key contributor to the industry.”

