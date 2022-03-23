Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Issues Released For Life Health Foods / Chalmers

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Life Health Foods NZ Limited seeking clearance to acquire the business and assets of Chalmers Organics Limited.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Life Health Foods, Chalmers Organics and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “LHF/Chalmers” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 4 April 2022 with cross-submissions due by close of business on 11 April 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 14 April 2022. However, this date may be extended.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 