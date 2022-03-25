Huawei Releases HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 For An Innovative Health And Fitness Experience

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced the launch of its next-generation smartwatch, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm and 42mm, powered by HarmonyOS 2.1 in New Zealand, starting at RRP $399.00.

Delivering an upgraded, more powerful, and convenient user experience, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is more dynamic and intelligent. On top of its fashionable appearance, comprehensive upgrades, and new interface design, it also comes with accurate health and fitness monitoring with TruSeenTM 5.0+, up to 14 days battery life with contemporary design, and an Intelligent Dynamic Adjustment Plan.

The brand-new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is another breakthrough in health monitoring and scientific training. It is designed to make life easier and more convenient for consumers, as well as help them to achieve fitness goals using scientific data. Health and fitness monitoring has always been one of our wearables' core strengths and this time, Huawei is providing a comprehensive upgrade to the GT series, with the addition of the new TruSeen 5.0+.

Durable battery life and new design

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3's innovative design is inspired by nature, focusing on the beauty of nature and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. The minimalist lugs, large lenses and lightweight design make the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm look more futuristic, delivering a highly distinguished smartwatch. Without a strap, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm weighs just 42.6g with an overall thickness of 11mm, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm weighs 35g with an overall thickness of 10.2mm[1]. Both bring consumers a lighter and thinner wearing experience.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm supports up to 14 days battery life in typical usage[2], while HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm offers up to 7 days of long battery life in typical usage. The longer battery life ensures users can wear it all day and use it continuously, even during sleep.

Bringing a brand-new smart interactive experience, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 comes with a rotating crown with tactile feedback, offering high-precision finger movement recognition. The new chessboard design of the launcher can be moved and zoomed freely, operating in a more convenient way.Always on display Dials (AODs) can stay awake during daily usage, and custom watch faces also allow exercise data and applications to be easily accessed just by lifting the wrist.

For the first time, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 features the HarmonyOS 2.1. It maintains a unified design layout with other HarmonyOS products and allows users to experience the interactive features of smartphones.

Upgraded health monitoring and scientific training

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 features a whole new HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, which adopts eight photodiodes in a circular layout, two sets of light sources 8-in-1 LED lens light-emitting chip, multi-channel for receiving light signal and a curved design to realise better light penetration, lower power consumption and more comfortable wearing experience. The Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning also provides users with more accurate geographic location positioning.

With the whole new PPG 5.0 module, the heart rate monitoring accuracy is drastically improved compared with that of the previous GT generation. The GT3 can keep tracking perfectly even in fast-changing heart rate scenarios such as sprinting, pool swimming and rope skipping. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle monitoring features for comprehensive health management.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is a personal trainer on the wrist. It records and analyses user workout data and intelligently identifies the basic period, lifting period, consolidation period, and reduction period according to the user's current athletic ability level and goals, then adjusts the training intensity and gradually increases the training volume to gradually improve athletic ability.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and golf) and 6 indoor workouts (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine).

Personalised Guidance

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports personalised health and fitness features, including AI Running Coach and Healthy Living Shamrock, like a health and fitness assistant for users to stay healthy and active. With the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3, Huawei combines scientific consideration and user experience to develop the AI Running Coach. The feature analyses the users' weekly workout data and automatically adjusts it to their running schedule for the following week. Users can enjoy clearly mapped-out training reports in the HUAWEI Health App and track how close they are to attaining their goals.

Huawei's new running ability measurement, Running Ability Index (RAI), uses historical running heart rate, pace, and other data to analyse the running performance after each training, which is convenient for users to understand the training progress and witness their improvements.

The new Healthy Living Shamrock[3] has added many small features to fit a user's daily health needs better. Through personalised settings, users can receive regular reminders like health challenges, daily water intake, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminder, exercise volume, and positivity alerts.[4]

The number of third-party apps on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 has increased[5], covering daily life, travel, gaming, entertainment, work, fitness, and health, covering all aspects of young people's scenarios.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 will be available for pre-order from Thursday, 24 March and the products will be available in participating national retailers from Thursday, 31 March.

SIZE STRAP WATCH COLOUR RRP 42mm Black Fluoroelastomer Black $399.00 42mm Gold Milanese Strap Gold $479.00 42mm White Leather Strap Gold $429.00 46mm Brown Leather Strap Stainless Steel $479.00 46mm Black Fluoroelastomer Black $449.00

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46 mm

The battery can last for 14 days in the following situations: 30 minutes of Bluetooth calling every week, 30 minutes of music playing every week, heart rate monitoring enabled, HUAWEI TruSleep™ enabled for sleeping, 90 minutes of working out every week (GPS enabled), message notifications enabled (50 SMS messages, 6 calls, and 3 alarms a day), screen is turned on 200 times a day.

The battery can last for 8 days in the following situations: 30 minutes of Bluetooth calling every week, 30 minutes of music playing every week, heart rate monitoring enabled, HUAWEI TruSleep™ enabled for sleeping, 180 minutes of working out every week (GPS enabled), message notifications enabled (50 SMS messages, 6 calls, and 3 alarms a day), screen is turned on 30 minutes a day.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42 mm

The battery can last for 7 days in the following situations: 30 minutes of Bluetooth calling every week, 30 minutes of music playing every week, heart rate monitoring enabled, HUAWEI TruSleep™ enabled for sleeping, stress monitoring enabled, 90 minutes of working out every week (GPS enabled), message notifications enabled (50 SMS messages, 6 calls, and 3 alarms a day), screen is turned on for 200 times a day.

The battery can last for 4 days in the following situations: 30 minutes of Bluetooth calling every week, 30 minutes of music playing every week, heart rate monitoring enabled, HUAWEI TruSleep™ enabled for sleeping, 180 minutes of working out every week (GPS enabled), message notifications enabled (50 SMS messages, 6 calls, and 3 alarms a day), screen is turned on 30 minutes a day.

[1] The actual weight and dimensions of the product may vary according to the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method.

[2] Based on results from HUAWEI lab tests. The actual usage may vary depending on product differences, user habits, and environment variables.

[3] This feature is not supported in particular countries or regions, including Russia.

[4] Overseas Android devices support: Wake up, walking, breathing, medium to high intensity workout, smile, sleeping, water intake reminder

Overseas iOS devices support: Wake up, walking, breathing, medium to high intensity workout, smile, sleeping, water intake reminder

[5] The availability of third-party apps may vary according to countries or regions.

