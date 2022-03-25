Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PHD New Zealand Meets Changing Market Requirements With Additional Role Promoting Ivan Atkins To General Manager Digital

Friday, 25 March 2022, 7:08 pm
Press Release: PHD Group

PHD evolved its structure earlier this year with a number of new roles and the addition of James Davidson and Abby Parkin to its senior leadership team. This month, to meet evolving client needs, PHD is further increasing its senior technology expertise with the creation of a Chief Technology Officer role. In addition, following Christophe Spencer’s upcoming departure, PHD is pleased to promote Ivan Atkins to General Manager Digital to oversee product development and digital partner responsibilities.

“We are increasingly involved in consulting projects across technology, data and measurement. We think it’s a natural evolution for a modern media agency and having more senior resource in these areas working alongside our strategy team is a real competitive advantage for us,” says Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Simon Bird.

“Simply using data in marketing is relatively easy but if you are looking for a competitive advantage from data, you need to combine creative thinking with the deep technical expertise that people like Ivan have,” adds Bird.

Ivan Atkins has been at the agency for 10 years and has played an enormous role in the success of PHD digital excellence. He helped build PHD’s digital planning and buying product within PHD IQ and has been at the forefront of the development of specialist disciplines including SEO, SEM and programmatic buying. More recently he has overseen development of market-leading solutions across business intelligence, including guiding PHD to become NZ’s first Salesforce Datorama Implementation Partner; process design, campaign automation and helping clients with first party data setup, security and storage.

“I’m really proud of the specialist work PHD does, be it complex data visualisation projects, or automation work leveraging client CRM systems. The agency is filled with incredibly talented people many of whom have worked together for a long time. This helped a lot during lockdown working but we find it is even more beneficial for functional cross-discipline working which is increasingly needed to get the best out of marketing technology. I’m looking forward to helping maintain the momentum PHD has and continuing to build innovative new products for us and our clients,” says Atkins.

CEO Nikki Grafton says, “I’m hugely grateful to Christophe for his contribution over the last decade and he has played a big part in building one of NZ’s largest agency specialist teams. In the same breath I am also excited about continuing to evolve our business. Ivan is a core part of the senior team at PHD, his technical skills are second to none and clients really value the expertise he brings, we are thrilled to be able to promote him and promoting from within is a clear demonstration of the depth of expertise within the team.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from PHD Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: New National Rainfall Record Surpasses 56-year-old Record

This week’s torrential rains have set a new national rainfall record.
NIWA meteorologists say the 103 mm of rain from 4am-5am recorded at Maungatapere... More>>



Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>



BusinessNZ: Government’s Phone Off The Hook To FPA Concerns
The Government has taken its phone off the hook and is ignoring widespread opposition from New Zealand business owners and employees to its unlawful compulsory national pay agreements scheme, known as FPAs... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 