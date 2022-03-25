Kite Fundraisers Help Schools Tackle The Allergy And Screentime Epidemic

Food allergies occur in around 8% of New Zealand children. In a school of 500 children this mean at least 40 are affected. They face anxiety and stress in ensuring that they stay safe and are often excluded from school based food fundraising like chocolate drives or sausage sizzles. Trying to fundraise with food is now a minefield of food labelling and ingredient lists for each item.

In 2018, Aussie mum Shayla Strapps was President of her kids P&C and saw first hand the struggles of trying to find the balance. So Shayla found a solution; “We knew that there was demand for non food based fundraising and I wanted to create a product that was inclusive and fun. Parents also love to get the kids outside playing and off screens so fundraising with kites solves so many problems at once”.

Shayla has been surprised at the immediate success of this new fundraising idea. She has seen many schools raise funds for much needed projects with her kites since 2018.

When asked why this idea seems to have been so successful Shayla says; “The feedback from schools is that it is the easiest fundraising that they have ever done, the kids love it, and that all the kids can be involved. We’ve seen after school kite festivals pop up at many school ovals across Australia with kids running and playing together, and that makes everyone happy.”

Her fun and exclusive range of kites are perfect for all kids from 4-13 and the unique and fresh idea resonates with kids and parents. And let’s face it, who doesn’t love flying a kite?!

After 4 years of huge growth in Australia, Shayla is excited to launch her business, Zoom Kites in New Zealand. “It’s so important that kids feel included and part of their school community and I want to share that with New Zealand families too” says Shayla. “And if you can get them outside in the fresh air and off screens while doing that, it’s a bonus!”.

Zoom Kites offers a range of 6 kites perfect for all kids including a unicorn, dragon, dinosaur, UFO, flamingo and mermaid. They are designed to fly with ease and Shayla used her many years in kite design and wholesaling to ensure the kites would be a breeze to fly. Their specially designed online platform also allows a completely online payment and order process so that no money has to be handled by the school, reducing time and energy required by the committee.

Zoom Kites is available for all schools and clubs. You can get more information on their website at www.zoomkites.com or by emailing info@zoomkites.com.au

