Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Produces First Islamic Art Stamp To Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

Friday, 1 April 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post’s latest stamp release not only celebrates Eid al-Fitr, the world’s most popular Muslim festival, but acknowledges Aotearoa New Zealand's diverse communities.

Featuring Arabic calligraphy over the silhouette of a mosque, as well as the Islamic year 1443 AH, the stamps celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The issue is titled ‘Eid Mubarak’, meaning ‘Eid Blessings’.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is the first of the two official holidays celebrated in the Muslim community around the globe.

They are also the first Islamic art stamps to be issued by NZ Post.

Designed by Arabic calligraphy artists Muhammad Waqas and his wife Sameera Waqas, the bold metallic gold stamps are available now for pre-order – with a release date of 6 April.

“Such initiatives are great examples of inclusivity and recognition of the minorities amongst us,” Muhammad says.

“We feel very blessed, proud and honoured that we have been part of this historic project. New Zealanders will be able to see the beauty of Islamic art through these stamps”.

Originally from Pakistan, the couple moved to Wellington in December 2016.

“New Zealand is such an amazing country and Wellington has a great community who will help you with anything,” Muhammad said.

Sameera says the feedback they’ve had from here and around the world has been positive – with many calls of congratulations from the Muslim community.

NZ Post Collectables Programme and Content Manager Lynette Townsend said the stamps were visually powerful and were a great example of how we are representing New Zealand’s ethnic diversity.

“These stamps not only represent the dozens of nationalities, languages, customs and traditions within the New Zealand Muslim community but also reflect NZ Post’s commitment to acknowledging the diversity of New Zealand’s population.”

Lynette said NZ Post also worked with the Ministry for Ethnic Communities to ensure the design and focus of the stamps were right for the Muslim community.

“The distinctly New Zealand twist on Eid al-Fitr lies in the inclusion of these diverse communities into one broader culture.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>

Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>



Security: Kiwi Companies Warned To Brace For Russia Based Cyberattacks
The war in Ukraine has implications for local businesses in New Zealand as an increasingly alienated Russia could give cyber-crime syndicates based there more latitude to increase the frequency and intensity of their attacks, a cyber security expert warns... More>>





Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 