NZ Post Produces First Islamic Art Stamp To Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

NZ Post’s latest stamp release not only celebrates Eid al-Fitr, the world’s most popular Muslim festival, but acknowledges Aotearoa New Zealand's diverse communities.

Featuring Arabic calligraphy over the silhouette of a mosque, as well as the Islamic year 1443 AH, the stamps celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The issue is titled ‘Eid Mubarak’, meaning ‘Eid Blessings’.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is the first of the two official holidays celebrated in the Muslim community around the globe.

They are also the first Islamic art stamps to be issued by NZ Post.

Designed by Arabic calligraphy artists Muhammad Waqas and his wife Sameera Waqas, the bold metallic gold stamps are available now for pre-order – with a release date of 6 April.

“Such initiatives are great examples of inclusivity and recognition of the minorities amongst us,” Muhammad says.

“We feel very blessed, proud and honoured that we have been part of this historic project. New Zealanders will be able to see the beauty of Islamic art through these stamps”.

Originally from Pakistan, the couple moved to Wellington in December 2016.

“New Zealand is such an amazing country and Wellington has a great community who will help you with anything,” Muhammad said.

Sameera says the feedback they’ve had from here and around the world has been positive – with many calls of congratulations from the Muslim community.

NZ Post Collectables Programme and Content Manager Lynette Townsend said the stamps were visually powerful and were a great example of how we are representing New Zealand’s ethnic diversity.

“These stamps not only represent the dozens of nationalities, languages, customs and traditions within the New Zealand Muslim community but also reflect NZ Post’s commitment to acknowledging the diversity of New Zealand’s population.”

Lynette said NZ Post also worked with the Ministry for Ethnic Communities to ensure the design and focus of the stamps were right for the Muslim community.

“The distinctly New Zealand twist on Eid al-Fitr lies in the inclusion of these diverse communities into one broader culture.”

