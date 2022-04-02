Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Axis Technologies Group Announces Intention To File Registration Statement For Public Offering Of Common Stock

Saturday, 2 April 2022, 8:38 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LOS ANGELES, CA, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AXTG) today announced that it intends to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late April 2022 for a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. The proposed offering is expected to be predominantly from existing shareholders and be approximately $10 million. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement to be filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Axis Technologies Group Inc.

Axis Technologies Group Inc. is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition, alignment, and growth of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can acquire and accelerate market expansion, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on decentralized finance, leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

