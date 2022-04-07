The World’s Largest Pilates Brand Announces New Zealand Launch

Australian Club Pilates Master Franchise Operator Announces Expansion Into Aotearoa

Press Release: Auckland, April 4, 2022: In an exciting evolution for New Zealand’s thriving fitness scene, the Club Pilates Australian Master Franchise Operator has announced the global leader in Pilates is expanding to New Zealand with over 10 locations planned.

Club Pilates is owned by Xponential Fitness, Inc., the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands including Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, BFT, Rumble, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, and STRIDE. Despite the challenges the pandemic presented across the Asia Pacific Region, Club Pilates successfully launched in Australia in 2021 and now is setting its sights on Aotearoa.

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand and studio network worldwide with more than 700 studios across the globe, spanning 8 countries.

In 2021 the market size of the Pilates and Yoga industry, measured by revenue, was $567.5 million and in 2022, the industry is expected to increase by a further 8.3%.

Ranked the number one Pilates Franchise in the Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500 and featured on their coveted Top Global Franchises and Franchise 500 Lists each year, Club Pilates leads the industry in providing every-body with the opportunity to experience the benefits of Pilates.

No matter where someone is at in their fitness journey, Club Pilates is gearing up to bring Kiwis to the next level. With its highly trained instructor base having more hours of experience under their belts than any other in the industry, Club Pilates is perfect for anyone from beginners looking for guidance, to experts ready for the next big challenge through advanced classes or 1-1 sessions.

Brendan James, Master Franchise Operator and CEO at Club Pilates Australia and New Zealand says; “Club Pilates has been on a growing trajectory for many years, and our launch into the New Zealand market has been a long time coming. The Pilates movement is a growing one, spurred along by a new revived passion for our own health and wellbeing. We believe that Pilates is the path to fuller, more satisfying physical existence and we can’t wait to bring high-quality, life-changing training to Aotearoa.”

John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness says:

“New Zealand is a natural extension for the Club Pilates brand. We are confident that with the right franchise partners we can deliver an experience to the market that will enable us to grow our brand. Through this expansion we are looking forward to bringing this offer to this new, fitness conscious market.”

With its upcoming expansion, Club Pilates is excited to bring its approachable Pilates experience to the growing health and wellbeing scene in New Zealand, and is ready to show that a balanced, more fulfilling life is within reach for everybody, no matter fitness level or age.

With eyes set on New Zealand for its next state of the art studios, the business is now looking for potential franchise partners and those wishing to be part of the ever growing Club Pilates story.

For those interested in knowing more about Club Pilates, click here.

© Scoop Media

