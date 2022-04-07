AIS Becomes A FernMark Licensee

Auckland Institute of Studies (AIS) is very pleased to announce its acceptance into the FernMark Licence Programme, a country of origin programme for New Zealand goods and services.

The Silver Fern, or Ponga in te reo Māori, is a species of tree fern found only in New Zealand and named for the silver underside of its fronds, traditionally used to light a path through the darkness. The silver fern is known around the world as a symbol of New Zealand, and the FernMark, the government’s trademarked silver fern, helps to identify and promote products and services of New Zealand origin on the world stage.

AIS founding Director and current CEO Richard Smith says “AIS is delighted to be part of the FernMark Licence Programme, as we welcome back our international students this year as part of New Zealand’s border re-opening strategy. Carrying the FernMark enables us to reflect the unique values and features of Aotearoa New Zealand, which students from around the world are keen to experience in their further education and careers”.

Established in 1990, AIS is one of New Zealand’s leading independent degree-granting institutions and has a Category One rating from NZQA. The institute is located in central Auckland and operates from the St Helens Campus in Mt Albert. A flexible trimester system allows students to fast-track their studies and get a head start on their careers. Students at AIS experience personalised education from a knowledgeable and approachable teaching faculty who value personal contact with students.

AIS is unique in the private tertiary education sector in having NZQA approval to offer a range of degree programmes, including its popular MBA programme, and in receiving approval from the Ministry of Education for postgraduate, bachelor’s, diploma and English language students to return under the four border-exception cohorts of international students announced to date.

Marketing Director, Allen Hsieh acknowledges “AIS is excited to welcome students back. Although studying online has helped to keep up with studies, students have missed the opportunity to engage with their lecturers and classmates face to face on campus, get local work experience and experience the awesome Kiwi lifestyle in New Zealand. The FernMark is a symbol which helps us connect those students to our country.”

© Scoop Media

