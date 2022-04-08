Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Guilty Plea In Auckland Road Maintenance Case

Friday, 8 April 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

A former maintenance manager has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes for his role in the awarding of road maintenance work to subcontractors.

Former Broadspectrum maintenance manager Aurelian Mihai Hossu (also known as Michael Hossu) is one of six people facing charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office for alleged corrupt behaviour in the provision of road maintenance contracts in South Auckland.

Mr Hossu has pleaded guilty to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment. Mr Hossu is due to appear in the Auckland District Court for sentencing on 10 June.

Mr Hossu is no longer seeking name suppression. Defendant Richard Motilal, director of Engineering & Aviation Supplies, did not seek name suppression and can also be named. Name suppression orders remain in place for the remaining defendants.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer: Unfair KiwiSaver Loophole Could See Thousands Shaved Off Your Pay Packet
Consumer NZ is calling for an unfair KiwiSaver loophole to be closed so that employers are required to make their KiwiSaver contributions on top of an employee’s pay package, rather than taking it out of the employee’s back pocket... More>>



MIA: Rush To Beat Clean Car Discount Fees Leads To Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of New Vehicles
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated in the lead up to the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, the March 2022 figures of 21,044 vehicles are the strongest for any month... More>>


How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>



Science Media Centre: New Covid-19 Variant XE May Be More Transmissible – Expert Reaction
The World Health Organization is warning of a new Covid-19 variant that may be more transmissible than Omicron BA.2. XE is potentially 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, and was first detected in the UK in January... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 