Guilty Plea In Auckland Road Maintenance Case

A former maintenance manager has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes for his role in the awarding of road maintenance work to subcontractors.

Former Broadspectrum maintenance manager Aurelian Mihai Hossu (also known as Michael Hossu) is one of six people facing charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office for alleged corrupt behaviour in the provision of road maintenance contracts in South Auckland.

Mr Hossu has pleaded guilty to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment. Mr Hossu is due to appear in the Auckland District Court for sentencing on 10 June.

Mr Hossu is no longer seeking name suppression. Defendant Richard Motilal, director of Engineering & Aviation Supplies, did not seek name suppression and can also be named. Name suppression orders remain in place for the remaining defendants.

