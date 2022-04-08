Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ARMA International Forms Global Partnership With The Records And Information Management Professionals Australasia

Friday, 8 April 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ARMA International (www.arma.org), the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets and the Records and Information Management Professionals Australasia (RIMPA) (www.rimpa.com.au/), the longest serving peak body for industry practitioners in the southern hemisphere announced today a Global Partnership to better serve the information management profession worldwide.

The global partnership between these two leading worldwide organizations will provide many benefits to their collective 7,000 members who will now have the opportunity for joint membership in both organizations; access to reciprocal resources including communities and professional development, education and certifications; and advocacy for the information management and information governance profession. Together the two organizations will work together to provide a unique perspective on global information issues.

"Increasing the influence of the organization in the information management profession globally is a key strategic goal put forth by the ARMA Board of Directors. A partnership between ARMA and RIMPA is an amazing opportunity to create a global alliance for the industry and increase the opportunities for all of our members worldwide," added Michael Haley, President, Board of Directors, ARMA.

"Information management and recordkeeping is a global challenge to do well. For the benefit of world citizens, I see the ARMA and RIMPA alliance as a very important step in meeting this challenge through the exchange of information, sharing resources and good will and I am very proud to part of this exciting journey that we are about to embark on," said Thomas Kaufhold, Chair of Board, RIMPA.

The two organizations have already begun collaborating. Nathan Hughes, Executive Director of ARMA and Wendy McLain, President-Elect of ARMA will be attending the RIMPA Live 2022 Convention, June 14-17 in Canberra, Australia, and participate in meetings with the RIMPA Board. Anne Cornish, Chief Executive Officer of RIMPA and Thomas Kaufhold, Chair of the Board of RIMPA will be attending ARMA's InfoCon 2022, October 16-19, in Nashville, TN, and participate in meetings with the ARMA Board.

"The partnership of ARMA and RIMPA brings with it the opportunity to integrate two of the largest information management communities to continue to increase awareness for the industry. The possibilities expand exponentially when like-minded organizations work globally for their membership and foster an environment of growth," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA.

"A RIMPA and ARMA alliance provide both member groups with the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and extend networking opportunities. Working together on global issues and increasing access to professional development opportunities and resources is a positive sign of how society can operate effectively in separate hemispheres," added Anne Cornish, Chief Executive Officer, RIMPA.

