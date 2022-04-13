Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Island Gin Wins Big At World's Premier Spirits Competition

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Island Gin

Barrier Island distillery Island Gin has won big at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, widely considered to be the absolute pinnacle for spirits awards globally.

Island Gin won double gold for its distinctive New Zealand made Original Gin, the only New Zealand spirits brand to win a double gold. Island Gin was also awarded a gold medal for its Navy Strength Gin.

Double Gold awards go to entries that receive a gold medal rating from all members of the judging panel, indicating that they are among the finest products in the world. Gold medals are awarded to exceptional spirits near the pinnacle of achievement that set the standard for their categories.

Island Gin's Andi Ross said that recognition at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition highlights what the New Zealand Spirits industry is achieving on the world stage.

"This recognition may well open the door to the US market for Island Gin," says Andi.

"The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most prestigious spirits awards globally," says Caroline Ashford, (also known as The Gin Queen).

"To win a Double Gold medal means that the judges have unanimously agreed on the excellence of the product. For a growing brand, this is a significant win against a highly competitive field of entrants from all over the world."

Island Gin has garnered numerous awards since its launch in 2020. Andi recently sent the first export consignment of Island Gin to Melbourne for sale exclusively via the Gin Society.

Best of Class and Best in Show results from the competition will be released in June 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Island Gin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 