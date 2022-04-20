Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Century 21 Te Awamutu - A First Quarter Star

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu has won several key awards for Century 21 New Zealand’s first quarter of 2022.

“Our Te Awamutu office continues to do an absolute stellar job for both buyers and sellers alike. They are true real estate stars in the Waikato. Gadsby Realty represents all the success a Century 21 franchise can achieve when you work hard and put unbeatable service first,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The Century 21 franchise on Te Awamutu’s Alexandra Street took out Top Office for the Quarter for Units (the number of properties listed and sold). At the same time, its co-owner Rebecca Fraser won Top Principal for the Quarter for GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and a Platinum sales award.

Gadsby Realty sales star Eli Gadsby won Top Salesperson for both Units and GCC, while Julie Elliot of Gadsby Realty was awarded Century 21’s Property Manager for the Quarter.

The first quarter’s Top Office for GCC went to Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura and Top Principal for Units went to Ian Pepper of Century 21 Rural Residential Real Estate in Huntly.

Top Property Management Office (Over 250 Managements) was won by Century 21 Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands and Top Property Management Office (Under 250 managements) went to Century 21 Dhatt & Co in Manukau.

Dhatt & Co also won three service awards: Gurpreet Kaur was Administration Team Member for the first quarter; Sid Rana received the Recognition Award; and Tina Singh received the Quality Service Award.

Sales Assistant of the Quarter went to Jerry Li of Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany.

Acknowledging sales success in the first quarter, Gold awards went to Eli Gadsby and Paul Wheeler (Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu), Ian Pepper (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly), and Alen Moshi (Century 21 The Moshi Group, Wellington Central).

Silver award recipients were Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino), Jean Johnson (Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty, Dargaville), Kanwar Dhillon and Ishan Sikka (Local Realty, Papakura), Winson He (Century 21 Queen Street Realty, Auckland Central), Annette Edwards (Edwards Realty, Botany), and Tasreet Dhatt (Dhatt & Co, Manukau).

Bronze awards went to Fenny Ang (Edwards Realty, Botany), Ambi Basati (Dhatt & Co, Manukau), and Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group, Wellington Central).

Century 21 New Zealand is currently on a franchise ownership drive. The company has identified many untapped locations with opportunities in the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland’s North Shore.

“Despite the challenges of 2022, Century 21 continues to deliver for Kiwis up and down the country. We’re now seeking other proven real estate business owners and high-performing salespeople to join our family and take their careers to the next level,” says Tim Kearins.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 