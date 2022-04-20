Century 21 Te Awamutu - A First Quarter Star

Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu has won several key awards for Century 21 New Zealand’s first quarter of 2022.

“Our Te Awamutu office continues to do an absolute stellar job for both buyers and sellers alike. They are true real estate stars in the Waikato. Gadsby Realty represents all the success a Century 21 franchise can achieve when you work hard and put unbeatable service first,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The Century 21 franchise on Te Awamutu’s Alexandra Street took out Top Office for the Quarter for Units (the number of properties listed and sold). At the same time, its co-owner Rebecca Fraser won Top Principal for the Quarter for GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and a Platinum sales award.

Gadsby Realty sales star Eli Gadsby won Top Salesperson for both Units and GCC, while Julie Elliot of Gadsby Realty was awarded Century 21’s Property Manager for the Quarter.

The first quarter’s Top Office for GCC went to Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura and Top Principal for Units went to Ian Pepper of Century 21 Rural Residential Real Estate in Huntly.

Top Property Management Office (Over 250 Managements) was won by Century 21 Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands and Top Property Management Office (Under 250 managements) went to Century 21 Dhatt & Co in Manukau.

Dhatt & Co also won three service awards: Gurpreet Kaur was Administration Team Member for the first quarter; Sid Rana received the Recognition Award; and Tina Singh received the Quality Service Award.

Sales Assistant of the Quarter went to Jerry Li of Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany.

Acknowledging sales success in the first quarter, Gold awards went to Eli Gadsby and Paul Wheeler (Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu), Ian Pepper (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly), and Alen Moshi (Century 21 The Moshi Group, Wellington Central).

Silver award recipients were Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino), Jean Johnson (Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty, Dargaville), Kanwar Dhillon and Ishan Sikka (Local Realty, Papakura), Winson He (Century 21 Queen Street Realty, Auckland Central), Annette Edwards (Edwards Realty, Botany), and Tasreet Dhatt (Dhatt & Co, Manukau).

Bronze awards went to Fenny Ang (Edwards Realty, Botany), Ambi Basati (Dhatt & Co, Manukau), and Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group, Wellington Central).

Century 21 New Zealand is currently on a franchise ownership drive. The company has identified many untapped locations with opportunities in the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland’s North Shore.

“Despite the challenges of 2022, Century 21 continues to deliver for Kiwis up and down the country. We’re now seeking other proven real estate business owners and high-performing salespeople to join our family and take their careers to the next level,” says Tim Kearins.



