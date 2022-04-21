NextPlay Technologies Acquires Assets And IP Of Casual Game Publisher, GoGame, To Integrate Its HotPlay In-Game Ad Tech

SUNRISE, FL, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has completed its previously announced acquisition of gaming assets and IP from goGame, a Singapore-based mobile casual video game publisher and technology company.

The acquired assets include goPlay, a new-gen game publishing platform featuring a tournament system, chat, payment, and 37 casual games ranging from arcade to strategy. NextPlay plans to complete the integration of its HotPlay in-game advertising (IGA) technology into the 37 goPlay games by year-end.

NextPlay also acquired from goGame a perpetual license to goPay, a payment aggregator that offers game developers multiple ways to more easily collect and process user payments. This includes carrier billing, over the counter, e-voucher, bank transfer and e-wallet. The goPay technology further extends NextPlay's existing payment services, offering access to a wider array of global payment providers.

"The key value for us in this acquisition is how the goPlay platform enables gamers to form a community within its ecosystem," noted NextPlay co-chief executive Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut. "We see this providing a ready-made platform to launch our HotPlay IGA technology, with this leading to new revenue streams and expansion of our reach to users in many additional countries around the world."

As a fully owned brand, goPlay brings Nextplay:

- Web destination for players to gather and engage in social play across a catalogue of well-crafted, hyper casual games.

- Set of new technologies and APIs, such as social graph, chat, and game tournament backend services, for integration into the company's advertising and game services offering and delivered via its core game software development kit across web, set-top box, and mobile platforms.

- New revenue stream through goPay payments and ability to harness exciting new partnerships in key areas of NextPlay's broader market focus, such as NFT gaming and cryptocurrency.

goPlay and goPay offer a core set of compelling features that are perfect for a wide variety of platform partners who will be able to sign up under an Open Beta this summer. The goGame offerings will become part of the NextPlay suite of customizable products that can be tailored to fit the individual needs and capabilities of B2B and B2C operators across the globe.

NextPlay also plans to introduce goPlay game users to its NextFinancial fintech-oriented products, including crypto banking, micro-lending, and potential insurance services. Across each of these offerings, NextPlay would also have full access to goGame's payment processing gateway goPay.

For further details about the NextPlay's asset and IP purchase from goGame, please see the NextPlay Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, and also available in the nextplaytechnologies.com investor relations section.

About goGame

Go Game Pte Ltd is a game company headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Founded in July 2015 by industry veteran David Ng, the company first made headlines for securing major investments from gaming giant SEGA and venture capitalist Incubate Fund Japan. The 200-strong team has collaborated on projects with SEGA, Disney, Colopl and Viacom. For more information, visit gogame.net

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay's engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.

