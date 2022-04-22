ACROMETA Clinches Record $31 Million Contract For Semiconductor Industry

Catalist-listed AcroMeta Group Limited (ACROMETA; SGX: 43F), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary AcroMec Engineers Pte Ltd (ACROMEC) has won a $31 million contract for the fit-out of an additional floor within the existing integrated advanced manufacturing facility in Singapore of a leading high-tech customer. When completed in 2023, the expansion will substantially increase its manufacturing capacity.

ACROMEC's specialties in controlled environment engineering

The ability to succinctly and precisely control physical variables such as temperature, air purity, humidity, and pressure in facility, like the product manufacturing space is a mission critical requirement. ACROMEC is ready to take on this project with the requisite track record, having completed numerous projects in clean rooms, laboratories and advanced manufacturing facilities.

Completion of previously announced project for Nasdaq-listed Genscript Biotech's Singapore R&D and manufacturing facility

ACROMEC'S strong track record is also seen having, earlier on, successfully completed the prestigious contract for the design and construction of Genscript's R&D and production laboratory facilities where they are used for the manufacture of the first-in-world C-Pass Serological Test Kit by the Duke University-NUS Medical School collaboration. C-Pass is a game-changing blood testing kit that determine a person's level of immunity against COVID-19 after vaccination.

Strong outlook for ACROMETA's controlled environment engineering business

ACROMETA Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Lim Say Chin is heartened by the sizeable contract win. It reflects well on the high level of confidence that our Customer has on us. He said, "We are optimistic on the growth of our controlled environment business. Our business is well positioned for the Post-COVID world. We are having more customers investing in building facilities again for the future, both to prepare for the next pandemic and to prepare for technological growth. Indeed, we see activities building up in the biotechnology and semiconductor sectors, and we are glad to serve this space."

The contract is expected to commence soon and will materially contribute positively to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 September 2022.

