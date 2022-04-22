Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ACROMETA Clinches Record $31 Million Contract For Semiconductor Industry

Friday, 22 April 2022, 8:29 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Catalist-listed AcroMeta Group Limited (ACROMETA; SGX: 43F), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary AcroMec Engineers Pte Ltd (ACROMEC) has won a $31 million contract for the fit-out of an additional floor within the existing integrated advanced manufacturing facility in Singapore of a leading high-tech customer. When completed in 2023, the expansion will substantially increase its manufacturing capacity.

ACROMEC's specialties in controlled environment engineering

The ability to succinctly and precisely control physical variables such as temperature, air purity, humidity, and pressure in facility, like the product manufacturing space is a mission critical requirement. ACROMEC is ready to take on this project with the requisite track record, having completed numerous projects in clean rooms, laboratories and advanced manufacturing facilities.

Completion of previously announced project for Nasdaq-listed Genscript Biotech's Singapore R&D and manufacturing facility

ACROMEC'S strong track record is also seen having, earlier on, successfully completed the prestigious contract for the design and construction of Genscript's R&D and production laboratory facilities where they are used for the manufacture of the first-in-world C-Pass Serological Test Kit by the Duke University-NUS Medical School collaboration. C-Pass is a game-changing blood testing kit that determine a person's level of immunity against COVID-19 after vaccination.

Strong outlook for ACROMETA's controlled environment engineering business

ACROMETA Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Lim Say Chin is heartened by the sizeable contract win. It reflects well on the high level of confidence that our Customer has on us. He said, "We are optimistic on the growth of our controlled environment business. Our business is well positioned for the Post-COVID world. We are having more customers investing in building facilities again for the future, both to prepare for the next pandemic and to prepare for technological growth. Indeed, we see activities building up in the biotechnology and semiconductor sectors, and we are glad to serve this space."

The contract is expected to commence soon and will materially contribute positively to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 September 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>

Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 