Gelatin Market To Reach US$ 5,278.4 Mn By 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global gelatin market is set to observe growth at a CAGR of 5.8%, exceeding US$ 5,278.4 Mn by 2032.  Water as well as aqueous polyhydric alcohols are almost solely used as solvents in gelatin compositions for confectionery and dessert food products. Gelatin's protective colloid feature inhibits ice and sugar crystallization in milk products and frozen meals. 

Increasing application of gelatin due to its viscosity qualities will propel the demand in the food & beverage industry. Gelatin prevents water separation in sour cream or cottage cheese, and is used in marshmallows to prevent sugar crystallization.

It also maintains soft and flexible nature of marshmallow , enhancing the viscosity and stabilizing foam during the manufacturing process. According to the study, gelatin can be found in up to 1% of chewable tablets, crackers, and candy coatings.

Hence, the use of gelatin in the production of soft, chewy candies will increase the sales in the global gelatin market. Further, for reduced-fat margarine products, gelatin is used as an emulsifier and extender. 

Gelatin  Market Size (2022E)US$ 3,003.6 Mn
Gelatin  Market Projected Size (2032F)US$ 5,278.4 Mn
Value CAGR (2022-2032)5.80%

However, in the U.S., edible gelatin is most commonly used to make gelatin desserts at concentrations of 1.5–2.5%. Hence, gelatin is available pre-mixed with sugar and flavorings or unflavored gelatin packets for this purpose. As per FMI, type A gelatin is the most common type of edible gelatin, thereby, fueling the use in food & beverage industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The gelatin market is estimated to expand at CAGRs of 5.8% over the forecast period 
  • Europe gelatin market is expected to hold around 27% of value share in 2022. 
  • Among the type segment of the gelatin market, type B will witness significant growth during the assessment period
  • North America is expected to dominate the gelatin market and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecasted period.
  • Porcine source is leading source segment, whereas food and beverages is leading end-use application segment.

 “Growing use of gelatin-based biomedical products in order to enhance hair texture and quality is expected to boost the market. Further, increasing application of gelatin in food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, photography will propel the demand in the gelatin market”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Sterling Biotech Limited, Gelita AG, Darling Ingredients Inc., India Gelatine & Chemicals, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Sterling Gelatin, PB Gelatins GmbH, Junca Gelatines S.L, Trobas Gelatine BV, Weishardt Holding San are key players in gelatin market

Gelatin Market by Category

By Type:

  • Type A
  • Type B

By Nature:

  • Conventional
  • Organic 

By End-Use Application:

  • Protein Bars and Powder
    • Food & Beverage
    • Confectionery
    • Dairy Products
    • Meat & Poultry Products
    • Desserts
    • Beverage
    • Others
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Nutraceutical
  • Photography
  • Others

By Source:

  • Bovine
  • Porcine
  • Chicken
  • Marine

By Functionality:

  • Stabilizer
  • Thickener
  • Gelling Agent

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle east and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How big is the Gelatin Market?
  • What is the North America Gelatin Market Outlook?
  • At What Rate Will Gelatin Demand Grow in Europe?
  • Which Are the Key Countries Shaping the Gelatin Market?

