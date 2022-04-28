Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Workers Memorial Day A Chance To Remember Those Killed At Work

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

This year’s Workers Memorial Day is a chance to take stock of how far we still have to go as a country when it comes to keeping workers safe on the job, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“On Workers Memorial Day, we remember the 63 New Zealanders killed at work in the last year, and up to 900 who died from illnesses they contracted because of their work. As a country, we must do better when it comes to valuing the lives of working people and ensuring that when they go in to work each day, they can expect to come home safely at the end of the day.

“New Zealand has made some improvements in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. The recent deaths of port workers is a stark illustration that for too many New Zealanders, their health and safety at work is not guaranteed.

“This year, 63 families have had to grieve a loved one killed for nothing more than doing their job. We can and must do more.

“The CTU has long called for a stronger regime to protect workers and hold those in charge accountable when people are killed. New Zealand does not have a corporate manslaughter law unlike many of the countries we compare ourselves to. Such a regime would be a strong deterrent against companies and management who cut corners and put worker's lives and safety at risk," says Richard Wagstaff.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 