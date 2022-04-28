Workers Memorial Day A Chance To Remember Those Killed At Work

This year’s Workers Memorial Day is a chance to take stock of how far we still have to go as a country when it comes to keeping workers safe on the job, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“On Workers Memorial Day, we remember the 63 New Zealanders killed at work in the last year, and up to 900 who died from illnesses they contracted because of their work. As a country, we must do better when it comes to valuing the lives of working people and ensuring that when they go in to work each day, they can expect to come home safely at the end of the day.

“New Zealand has made some improvements in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. The recent deaths of port workers is a stark illustration that for too many New Zealanders, their health and safety at work is not guaranteed.

“This year, 63 families have had to grieve a loved one killed for nothing more than doing their job. We can and must do more.

“The CTU has long called for a stronger regime to protect workers and hold those in charge accountable when people are killed. New Zealand does not have a corporate manslaughter law unlike many of the countries we compare ourselves to. Such a regime would be a strong deterrent against companies and management who cut corners and put worker's lives and safety at risk," says Richard Wagstaff.

