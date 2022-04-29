Pipeline & Civil Appoints New Independent Director

Sheridan Broadbent has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Pipeline & Civil Group, an Auckland-based civil constructor specialising in three waters transmission and distribution infrastructure.

She comes to the role with extensive leadership experience in a wide range of industries, including utilities, contracting, energy, and ICT businesses across both New Zealand and Australia.

Broadbent is currently deputy chair of the New Zealand Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum, director of NZX-listed Trustpower, chair of Kordia Group, and director of developer SaferMe. She is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a chartered member of the NZ Institute of Directors.

Pipeline & Civil managing director Hugh Goddard says Sheridan has played an integral role in the development of the company’s business strategy over the past three years.

“She has an impressive track record at executive and board level in some significant organisations and brings a whole new level of business acumen, technological know-how, and strategic thinking to our business.

“I am delighted that she will join our board in May.”

Privately owned, Pipeline & Civil Group employs around 110 people across Auckland and the upper North Island. All 19 shareholders are employees of the company.

“Our vision is to be New Zealand’s premier constructor of pipelines and related infrastructure. Our goal is to provide our customers with a great ‘small company’ service, while operating with top-tier systems and talent,” says Goddard.

“We work and compete with some of the biggest companies in Australasia and our aim is to be able to match them for value, while maintaining a superior level of customer service.”

Large diameter pipeline construction has been the mainstay for the business for the past 20-plus years. Recent major strategic projects Pipeline & Civil has delivered include Auckland’s Northern Interceptor and Mairangi Bay pumpstation.

The company has a focus on health, safety, and well-being, as key drivers for superior business outcomes. Goddard says this approach has fostered a high level of staff engagement and a culture of care within the business, one of the company’s core values.

“Our focus on critical risks and a high level of worker engagement means we are able to offer our clients a safe pair of hands when renewing or constructing critical assets.

“Traditionally we have focused on the three waters sector, but we have recently expanded into the power market, delivering projects on some key electricity distribution sites.”

Goddard says the landscape of the industry is changing rapidly.

“The Three Waters reform, local government reform, and a range of other legislative changes, coupled with supply chain issues, skills shortages, and other challenges, means that civil contractors have to work closely with clients and specifiers to come up with innovative, technology-led solutions for public infrastructure challenges,” he says.

“Our company and has a strong commitment to development of its people through training and personal development.

“The appointment of Sheridan adds to this, in terms of her ability to think strategically and add value to technology initiatives that the company is working on, both through the main contracting business and our newly formed technical services division.”

Broadbent herself is thrilled to join Pipeline & Civil, saying the company’s purpose, principles and culture marks the business out as something special.

“From their values-led constitution to their customer engagement plan, to the way they put safety and team at the centre of every decision, I am genuinely excited about joining the board and working with this great team”.

Along with Goddard, the Pipeline & Civil board is comprised of Ross Pickworth, a South Island-based independent director, operations director Antony Knowles, and company founder and technical director Peter Stockman.

Broadbent joins the board on May 1. She will initially work as a director before moving to the position of independent chair in a few months.

