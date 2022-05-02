Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Armstrong Downes Commercial 2012 Limited (ADC) Appoints Grant Thornton As Liquidators

Monday, 2 May 2022, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Grant Thornton

David Ruscoe and Russell Moore from Grant Thornton New Zealand have been appointed liquidators of ADC, a Wellington based construction company.

Two of the company’s largest construction projects are suffering substantial losses as a result of being fixed price in an economic environment of spiralling costs, procurement challenges, and labour shortages. Following an unsuccessful attempt at restructuring the company’s contracts, it has been decided the appointment of liquidators is in the best interests of customers, sub-contractors and other stakeholders to minimise further losses.

ADC currently has eight construction projects in progress throughout Wellington. ADC is the head contractor in most cases but does not directly employ any staff; its workforce is employed by other Armstrong Downes group companies.

It is important to note no other Armstrong Downes group companies are in liquidation. All queries about other entities should continue to be directed through normal communication channels.

The liquidators have taken control of all ADC construction sites which have been closed for a limited period as they work through different options for each project.

“These sites have been temporarily closed as it’s in the best interests of all stakeholders to protect both ADC and third-party assets, and to allow time to assess available options for each site going forward,” says David Ruscoe.

“It is important for sub-contractors to know we will be returning their assets as soon as practicable, and we will be working with employees from other Armstrong Group companies to facilitate this”.

Grant Thornton will be contacting all customers and suppliers about its appointment in the next few days.

An initial report will be available on the New Zealand Companies Office website on Friday. No further comment will be made until more information is available.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Grant Thornton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 