Yellow CEO Joins Co.OfWomen Board

Co.OfWomen founder and CEO, Tara Lorigan, commented “We have huge respect for the combination of commercial grit and aroha that are hallmarks of Tracey’s highly successful leadership. As a social enterprise driven by a purpose, we describe as ‘for-profit for good’ she is an ideal fit with our mission to deliver world-class resources to champion a female success journey while building a sustainable organisation.”

Tracey is the CEO at Yellow, a multi-channel marketing agency with over 60 years of business legacy. Yellow has undergone a significant transformation in recent years and she has been integral to this foundational change. Key to that is a huge cultural shift that Tracey spearheaded in her former role in the organization. As Chief Executive, she is even more vigilant in this focus as she attributes the company’s stellar financial performance in recent years to its people-focused strategy.

Tracey is the founder of Yellow’s Parallel Project, a programme created to address the lack of women in leadership and pay equity in New Zealand by creating a culture where women have a voice and young females are encouraged to fulfil their potential. The project’s mission includes going beyond Yellow, to drive positive change in Aotearoa based on the programmes key pillars of inclusion, opportunity, and change.

Prior to stepping into this role, Tracey held senior roles in several sectors both internationally and across Aotearoa. She has governance experience in both commercial and not-for-profit organisations, currently serving on the boards of Diversity Works, Real Media Collective, and Anthem.

In 2017 Tracey was named winner of the Walk the Talk award by Diversity Works. She received her business qualifications from the University of Auckland.

Commenting on her appointment Tracey said “collaborating with women who have a shared sense of belonging, aroha and innovation is something I am deeply passionate about. Bringing my mana to Co.OfWomen’s next stage of growth is an opportunity I’m honoured to have”.

© Scoop Media

