Unemployment Rate Remains At 3.2 Percent

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, while the underutilisation rate was 9.3 percent, up slightly from 9.2 percent last quarter, Stats NZ said today.

E noho tonu ana te pāpātanga kore-mahi i te 3.2 orau is also available in te reo.

“The unemployment rate remains one of the lowest recorded since the HLFS series began in 1986,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

