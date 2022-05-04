More People Away From Work Due To Sickness

The number of employed people in the March 2022 quarter who gave sickness, illness, or injury as the main reason they were away from all forms of work for a full week was up 67 percent compared with the same quarter last year, Stats NZ said today.

Of the 2.8 million employed people in the March 2022 quarter, 44,200 were away from work for a full week because of sickness, illness, or injury (1.6 percent of employed people), an increase of 17,700 people compared with the March 2021 quarter.

“Sickness, illness, or injury as the main reason for being away from work for a full week has tended to remain fairly consistent, and in the March 2022 quarter we’ve seen it increase by around two thirds annually as Omicron cases began to increase in the community,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

