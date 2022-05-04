Six Barrel Soda Turns Ten!

n 2012, childhood pals Mike & Joe were mixing drinks in their Newtown, Wellington dive bar - but they couldn’t find a decent cocktail syrup for the life of them.

After some dodgy batches and plenty of experimenting, they discovered the perfect formula for delicious syrups that worked in cocktails, mocktails, or as a soda. This is how Six Barrel Soda was born, and how the soda industry became forever shaken up for the better.

Now, we’re celebrating our 10th Birthday!

That’s:

10 years of creating small-batch, real fruit, lower sugar drink syrup in our Wellington soda kitchen

10 years of creating over 120 distinct delicious flavours, including everything from Kiwifruit to Kimchi!

10 years of collabs with partners all the way from local small producers to the world’s largest whisky company

10 years of being a formative part of Wellington’s creative food and drink scene

10 years worth of replacing plastic bottles - our drinks have replaced around 5,000,000 330mL bottles or over 1,000,000 1.5L bottles!

10 years of helping people around the world to make wonderful drinks at home

To celebrate this milestone, we’ve made a special Birthday Cake Soda Syrup - picture rich vanilla bean sponge, hints of raspberry and lemon, and sprinkles to top it all off.

We’d like to thank our amazing community of soda lovers for their support during our first decade, and can’t wait to surprise and delight new markets for decades to come.

