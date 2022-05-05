Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Medtech Medeor, Integrating Payments For General Practice

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 11:45 am
Press Release: MedTech

Customers and businesses alike expect seamless, contactless payments for purchases made everywhere from big retail to the coffee bought from the café on the corner. Despite the pandemic, this payment option has not existed for general medical practices and their patients.

Medtech Global, New Zealand’s market-leading provider of General Practice Management Systems (PMS), is bringing this payment simplicity to healthcare with the latest release of their Medtech Evolution PMS.

“At Medtech our focus is on "Healthier Care", continuously improving the way that primary care and general practice work so it's easier for GPs and simpler for their patients”, says Managing Director and CEO of Medtech Geoffrey Sayer.

Medtech Medeor is launching with the release of Medtech Evolution at the end of May 2022 and is the first fully integrated payment solution for General Practice. Patients can now enjoy the same simple payment options they expect from other providers.

With the Medeor Pay by Link service, payment management is built right into the Medtech Evolution workflow providing an end-to-end solution which is automatic and accurate, eliminates manual effort, saves time and reduces errors.

Medeor Pay by Link sends a link by email or SMS and patients can pay immediately, or in advance, right from their device. The payment is recorded directly in Evolution against the corresponding invoice and all Pay by Link invoices, settlements and bank deposits are presented in a daily reconciliation.

It’s simple, but it hasn’t been available to practices before now, and is not currently available with any other practice management software in New Zealand.

Even though General Practices provide an essential service to all of us and to our communities, they’re also businesses. As with any business, efficient cashflow management is critical for continued success. Medtech Medeor includes features to accept pre-payments, part payments and manage debtors in bulk. Practices get paid sooner, save time on administration, and are freed up to focus on patient care.

“There's a lot of paperwork and a lot of complexity for GPs. At Medtech we look for health technology solutions to make the exchange and management of information significantly easier, in a reliable and trusted way. Sometimes the simplest solution, like integrated payments, has a greater impact than the most complex idea.” says Sayer.

For more information on Medtech Medeor Pay by Link service please visit our website

