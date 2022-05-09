Outstanding Turn-out For Kaicycle’s Urban Farm First Farm Open Day Of 2022

Attendees at Kaicycle’s Farm Day

Kaicycle, a community farming and composting initiative in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, welcomed 100 individuals to its Urban Farm last weekend at 5 Hospital Road in Newtown for its first Farm Open Day of 2022.

Neighbours, whānau, and tamariki gathered at Kaicycle to explore the farm, purchase seedlings and learn about all things compost!

The event kicked-off with a hands-on compost workshop, to celebrate International Compost Awareness Week, led by Kaicycle Community Manager Phoebe Balle and Kaicycle Compost Managers Lydia Thomsen and Liam Prince. The team was also joined by Peter Chrisp and Rebecca Bell at Predator Free Wellington.

Farm Open Day encouraged all to connect with the staff and learn more about the benefits of composting and urban farming. This event also created an inclusive space for the community to come together and meet their neighbours.

Attendees shared kai over a free community lunch and enjoyed live music by local acoustic group ‘Ratproof’.

The success of the Farm Open Day event was possible thanks to donations from multiple groups and individuals. Lawn clippings were generously supplied by Government House next door as well as spent beer malt provided by Occasional Brewer. Newtown Community Centre also provided ‘Wash Against Waste’ kits, chairs and tables to help make it a waste-free event.

Kaicycle sold seedlings and uniquely ‘recycled’ second-hand T-shirts supplied by Wellington City Council's Tip Shop and Recycle Centre ‘Second Treasures’ and Opportunity for Animals op-shops, with a beautiful ‘Who’s your farmer?’ design printed by Brazen Clothing.

Farm Open Day presents an opportunity to connect with the community and openly discuss regenerative resources within Te Whanganui-a-Tara through Kaicycle’s farming and composting efforts. Kaicycle is looking forward to its next Farm Open Day and other community events in near future.

