Enter The Realm Of Glorious Frosé
It’s come what May with frosé your way this month at Hataitai’s favourite local.
Grab the gang and head over to world-famous in Hataitai hot spot, The Realm, for Yes Way Frosé – an exclusive pop-up serving frozen rosé, perfect for livening up those Autumn Insta feeds.
Enjoy a two-hour session of delicious frosé and supercharge your slushy with a selection of sweets from the bottomless garnish wall. You’ll also be served up a platter of The Realm’s mouth-watering snacks to tick you over while keeping roasty-toasty next to the roaring fireplace.
Spots are limited, so book early to enjoy a hot date or catch up with mates over a session of frosé, sweet treats and nibs for just $45 per person on Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 4pm.
The Realm is located at 7 Moxham Avenue, Hataitai, Wellington. For more information visit therealm.co.nz
Bookings essential and can be made here with sessions available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm. 4 glasses per person.