Enter The Realm Of Glorious Frosé

It’s come what May with frosé your way this month at Hataitai’s favourite local.

Grab the gang and head over to world-famous in Hataitai hot spot, The Realm, for Yes Way Frosé – an exclusive pop-up serving frozen rosé, perfect for livening up those Autumn Insta feeds.

Enjoy a two-hour session of delicious frosé and supercharge your slushy with a selection of sweets from the bottomless garnish wall. You’ll also be served up a platter of The Realm’s mouth-watering snacks to tick you over while keeping roasty-toasty next to the roaring fireplace.

Spots are limited, so book early to enjoy a hot date or catch up with mates over a session of frosé, sweet treats and nibs for just $45 per person on Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 4pm.

The Realm is located at 7 Moxham Avenue, Hataitai, Wellington. For more information visit therealm.co.nz

Bookings essential and can be made here with sessions available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm. 4 glasses per person.

