Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Reports 1Q 2022 Financial Results, Sees 4,582% Year On Year Revenue Growth

Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) ("SoPa" or the "Company"), Southeast Asia's leading loyalty and ecommerce ecosystem, announced that first quarter 2022 revenues grew 4,582% year on year (from $9,506 for first quarter ended 31 March 2021 to $445,090 for first quarter ended 31 March 2022). The Company also reported cash on hand grew over 33% from $23.3 million on 31 December 2021 to $31.0 million on 31 March 2022.

With the closed acquisitions of the Pushkart and Handycart business units, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and 5,500 registered merchants/brands onto its ever expanding ecosystem.

Society Pass expects to file its 1Q 2022 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission later this month. During the first quarter 2022, the Company completed the corporate restructuring of its subsidiary Leflair's Vietnam operations into Leflair Group, an integrated lifestyle retail ecosystem to capture Southeast Asia's fast growing 100B+ USD retail market, as well as the integration of its recent food and beverage delivery acquisitions, Pushkart and Handycart, onto the SoPa ecosystem.

Commenting on Society Pass' strong business growth and future plans, Dennis Nguyen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Society Pass said, "Our robust revenue growth validates our acquisitions focused operating model. Leflair continues to be our main revenue contributor as we gear up our latest acquisitions Pushkart and Handycart to become leaders their respective markets. As a result of our corporate restructuring process, Leflair Group is now set to become Southeast Asia's next lifestyle retail super distributor nexus, evolving from a single discounted platform to a lifestyle retail ecosystem. We are poised to achieve new highs in 2022 as we build out our next generation loyalty platform as well as opportunistically acquire market leading companies in the food & beverage delivery, travel, digital advertising and telecoms verticals."

The Company plans to launch Society Pass loyalty platform in 2Q 2022, which it expects to drive customer retention for merchants. In addition, SoPa plans to make additional acquisitions in 2Q 2022 that will generate increased revenues and optimise cost efficiencies as part of the expanding SoPa ecosystem.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in Southeast Asia. Through the acquisitions of market-leading companies and partnerships with visionary entrepreneurs in six distinct B2C e-commerce verticals: lifestyle, food & beverage delivery, travel, digital marketing, telecoms and food and beverage ordering, the Company meets SEA's growing demand for better and more convenient online services.

