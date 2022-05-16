CTU Calls On Employers To Value Essential Allied Health Workers

CTU President Richard Wagstaff has called on Health employers and the Ministry of Health to recognise the value of Allied Health workers and make a serious offer to settle the current industrial dispute.
"Allied health workers have been at the core of our COVID response, and they have patiently waited for 18 months to get a reasonable offer on the expectation that they wouldn’t be penalised for it.
"Their union, the PSA, even agreed to attend facilitation with a neutral facilitator and accept his determination, but still the employers remain defiant and opposed to reaching a deal."
Richard Wagstaff’s advice to employers was straightforward. "If you want to avoid further damaging industrial action, it’s quite simple – just offer the union the same deal the facilitator proposed – all of it, instead of keeping your head in the sand and undervaluing your staff."
Richard
Wagstaff will be addressing the rally at the Cenotaph in
Wellington at
midday.