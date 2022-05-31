Multi-unit Homes Lead Rise In Home Consents



There were 50,583 new homes consented in the year ended April 2022, Stats NZ said today.

This is up 18 percent compared with the year ended April 2021, but down slightly from the last month’s annual record.

There were 25,687 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended April 2022, up 33 percent compared with the year ended April 2021. There were 24,896 stand-alone houses consented over the same period (up 5.7 percent).

