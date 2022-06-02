PASCALL And TIP TOP Come Together For Smash Hit LUMP Like No Other!

BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE is the hottest confectionery flavour and NEW PASCALL LUMPS inspired by TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE are the perfect Kiwi combination.

Auckland, New Zealand – 2 June 2022: Whether you are watching the latest film on the couch, heading off to Queenstown or hosting a get together with friends this winter, make sure you get your hands on a pack of new PASCALL LUMPS inspired by TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Packed with an explosion of flavour, the much-loved taste of TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE has united with the chewy goodness of PASCALL PINEAPPLE LUMPS for a Kiwi mash-up like no other.

“We’ve released some iconic Kiwi LUMPS over the last few years, but it’s always special to partner with another loved New Zealand brand like TIP TOP. We’re super excited to see what Kiwis think of this iconic collaboration,” said Mitch Newton of Pascall New Zealand.

“TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE has long been one of New Zealand’s most popular ice cream flavours, so we wanted to show our appreciation by creating PASCALL LUMPS inspired by TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE.”

Following the iconic release of CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE chocolate block, new PASCALL LUMPS inspired by TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE are here for a good time, not a long time! Head down to your local supermarket, dairy, or petrol station soon to get your hands on the new treat in time for the long weekend!

RRP: $2.79

