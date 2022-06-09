Prestigious New Award Celebrates Regenerative Tourism

Entries are open for the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2022, hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, with a new award added to the esteemed ensemble for tourism’s highest achievers.

The Regenerative Tourism Award will celebrate a well-rounded, high-performing tourism business that is working towards all commitments of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment (TSC).

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says tourism’s most prestigious new award will set the winning business apart from the crowd.

“Like all the New Zealand Tourism Awards, it is a high bar to reach. But after last year’s record-breaking number of entries, we know the industry has significant progress to be proud of, and we want to showcase and celebrate these efforts and achievements.”

In total, three awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in the industry, and nine awards will recognise business excellence, industry alignment and organisations that are living the values of the TSC.

Winners will be announced at a special New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner on 10 November in Hamilton, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

Hamilton & Waikato Interim General Manager Nicola Greenwell says: “We are looking forward to rolling out the Mighty Waikato welcome mat, hosting the Awards and the Tourism Summit on our home turf!”

“Both the Awards and the Summit are fantastic ways to acknowledge, learn, reflect and celebrate our achievements together, providing us with the valuable opportunity to reconnect and look ahead with optimism.”

The New Zealand Tourism Awards are open to both members and non-members of TIA. Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner will be available to purchase soon.

© Scoop Media

