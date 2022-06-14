Crown Regional Holdings Limited Board Increased With Four New Appointments

Crown Regional Holdings Limited (CRHL) has increased its Board of Directors from three to seven in recognition of its growing portfolio of investments supporting regional economic development, and its ongoing role in monitoring the management of its investments by Kānoa - Regional Development and Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economic and Regional Development (shareholding Ministers) considered it appropriate to bring in further expertise and experience to support the inaugural Board, with the value of CRHL’s portfolio of investments now standing at over $800 million.

CRHL is the holding company for loan, equity and asset investments managed by Kānoa - RDU and plays an important role in supporting investment across New Zealand to build regional economies, grow businesses, and strengthen communities.

Chair of CRHL, Rodger Finlay, is delighted with the appointment of the new directors, saying their addition will significantly deepen and broaden the Board’s skills and capabilities.

The newly appointed members are: The Right Honourable Dame Patsy Reddy GNZM CVO QSO DStJ, Ms Anne-Marie Broughton, Ms Elizabeth Hopkins and Ms Rosie Mercer.

Dame Patsy Reddy has had extensive experience in governance, consulting and as a lawyer, and served as the 21st Governor-General of New Zealand from 2016 to 2021. She has served on numerous public and private sector boards and has had significant experience working in investments, mergers and acquisitions. Dame Patsy was a founding trustee and advisory board member for NZ Global Women and is a Distinguished Fellow of the NZ Institute of Directors.

Rosie Mercer is a qualified civil engineer and Chartered Member of Engineering New Zealand. Rosie was recently appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at Marsden Maritime Holdings Ltd, having had nine years at Ports of Auckland as General Manager of Sustainability. She has experience in large-scale project management, sustainable business improvement and will strengthen the Board’s risk management and capability to assess and provide advice on project applications and monitoring of investments. Ms Mercer was previously Deputy Chair of the Provincial Growth Fund’s Independent Advisory Panel.

Anne-Marie Broughton (Ngā Rauru Kiitahi, Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, Te Atihaunui A Papārangi, Ngāti Rangi, Ngā Puhi) is a business development consultant and has a number of roles across the food, fibre and economic development sectors. She is a member of the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Investment Advisory Panel. She is also a former member of the Minister of Māori Development’s Ministerial Advisory Group. Ms Broughton brings significant experience in sustainable business development, including Māori agribusiness, project and change management, strategy development and implementation and governance. She will strengthen the Board’s capability and knowledge of matters relating to primary industry and Māori business.

Elizabeth Hopkins is the Director of Research and Innovation at the University of Canterbury, and Chair of the Trans-Tasman Intellectual Property Attorneys’ Board. Ms Hopkins has a background in science and technology commercialisation and is a respected business leader and governance professional with experience on public sector boards, asset holding companies and runs a publicly listed biotechnology enterprise. She brings experience in investment, asset management and commercial and business acumen.

The four new directors join current Chair Rodger Finlay and fellow directors Neville Harris QSO and Graeme Mitchell who were appointed to the inaugural Board in 2019.

