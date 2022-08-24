Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Labour’s Fix For Overregulated Supermarket Sector – More Regulation

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s expected announcement that it will force supermarket groups to supply wholesalers shows they completely misunderstand why groceries are expensive,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Only Labour could think more rules would increase competition, when those rules will require them to price perishable goods in highly variable circumstances. In reality they’re disincentivising ambitious people from entering the industry and creating more competition.

“The Commerce Commission rejected this idea when it was tasked with investigating the grocery sector, stating the regulation could reduce rather than improve price competition and introduce “significant additional costs”. The Commission also said it had “little support” from submitters and was subject to “well-founded” concerns from the two supermarket chains.

“Whether the Government is capable of executing such a plan is another question. In the supermarket sector there are thousands of products that range in cost and quality by the day, policing a regime where these products are distributed in a fair and equal fashion has potential to be a bureaucratic nightmare.

“For the regime to work, the Commission will have to ensure that groceries are sold for a ‘fair’ price to potential distributors. How much should six pottles of yoghurt sell for? Does it matter how close their expiry date is? What if the location is more or less remote? Does the size of the order count? What about the condition, damage and refrigeration? Policing supply contracts for Fast Moving Consumer Goods is something no Government would try if they thought about it.

“Faced with this bureaucracy, new players considering entering the New Zealand market will be dissuaded. What will happen to Costco, will they now, having invested into New Zealand, have to be a distributor? If not, how can an exemption be justified? If yes, what message does that send to any other entity even considering entering the New Zealand market?

“This is just another dangerous stunt policy that is made for PR but sure to backfire. Labour wants to distract from the real cause of rising food prices – rampant inflation caused by their economic mismanagement.

“ACT agrees that New Zealand needs more supermarket competition, but in order to achieve this we need to make New Zealand an attractive destination for investment. ACT would:

  • Repeal and replace the Resource Management Act to make it easier to build new supermarkets, logistics infrastructure and farm improvements
  • Exempt OECD members from the Overseas Investment Act, allowing foreign supermarket chains to invest in New Zealand with certainty.

“We’d also make our society productive again by tackling the labour shortage that is reducing production and pushing up prices. We’d do this by dumping the labour market test, industry specific wage requirements, and transfer restrictions. Foreign workers should be able to work for accredited employers so long as they are employed consistent with New Zealand law.

“If we want more competition, it must be possible for investment to come into the country, sites to be developed for property, skilled people to come through the border, and new employers to employ people without endless bureaucracy. It’s time to move on from toothless stunt policies and start thinking practically to address the cost-of-living crisis Kiwis are battling.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 