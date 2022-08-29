Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CMC Markets To Continue Backing The Blues For Three More Incredible Years

Monday, 29 August 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: CMC Markets

Online trading provider, CMC Markets, is pleased to announce it will continue supporting the Blues for the next three years, backing them as a major partner for the upcoming seasons.

This follows a successful two-year sponsorship which saw CMC Markets proudly part of the Blues family throughout the impressive 2021 and 2022 Super Rugby seasons.

Andrew Hore, Blues Chief Executive, says, “CMC Markets is a globally leading and pioneering trading business with a great local team who believe in the power of sport and investing in the community. We are both highly competitive and aspirational organisations, and we look forward to growing together and supporting one another for years to come.”

The three-year renewal will see CMC Markets as the Blues official online trading partner until 2025, providing it opportunities to grow its presence in New Zealand and create unique initiatives with the Blues players throughout the season. The CMC logo will also continue to be branded on the players’ shorts and other official team apparel, and on signage at Eden Park.

Chris Smith, General Manager, CMC Markets New Zealand said “It’s been really rewarding being part of the Blues’ community and celebrating the team’s stellar performance both on and off the field. Getting close to the trophy this year was another reminder of why we truly believe in them and feel aligned with their values of inclusivity and excellence.”

“Backing the team for another three years contributes to CMC Markets’ history of supporting talented Kiwis who strive for success in their chosen fields, and we’re excited to see what the 2023 and beyond seasons hold for the iconic Kiwi sports team.”

“The Blues have a loyal fanbase that enjoy immersing themselves in every part of the sport including analysing game stats. Similarly at CMC, we pride ourselves in providing our clients with the most up to date technology and data to inform their trading decisions on the markets,” adds Smith.

