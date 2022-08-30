Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Groundbreaking Negotiations About To Begin With Three Councils

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: PSA

Council workers from Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman are joining together to negotiate an innovative and ground-breaking new three-employer collective agreement.

PSA union organiser, Ian Hoffmann says, "Currently people doing the same job at different councils get different pay rates and conditions of work. That doesn’t make for a sustainable regional workforce or good worker well-being. Negotiating common pay and conditions will be a win/win for councils and union members."

Union delegates at the three councils are excited about the possibilities of the multi-employer collective agreement.

Helen McCubbin, PSA delegate and Information Services Librarian at Tasman District Council says, "Wages haven’t kept up with cost of living and members are feeling it. It is affecting us across the region, which is why we’re coming together."

Mike Ogden, PSA delegate and Geospatial Analyst at Nelson City Council says, "After the devastation brought by the recent flooding, it’s more important than ever to recognise Council staff and the work we do to protect our communities."

"We continue to lose good staff," says Rob Simons, PSA delegate and Senior Biosecurity Officer at Marlborough District Council, "If Councils want to address recruitment and retention issues, they must address low pay."

