Vet Futures Aotearoa Tackling Big Issues For The Sector

Monday, 5 September 2022, 11:29 am
Vet Futures Aotearoa

What should the vet profession look like in 2040 and how does it get there? For example, how does New Zealand move from its current shortage of vets and vet nurses to become a well-resourced industry?

These are the big questions being tackled by Vet Futures Aotearoa, a new collaboration of key players in the veterinary sector who are seeking to shape a sustainable future. A website has also been launched outlining the group’s work on issues such as business and environmental sustainability, wellbeing, telemedicine, and developing a stable, dynamic and diverse workforce.

Vet Futures is being driven by representatives from Massey University School of Veterinary Science; New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA); Veterinary Council of New Zealand (VCNZ); Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI); Allied Veterinary Professionals Regulatory Council (AVPRC); New Zealand Veterinary Nurses Association (NZVNA); and representatives from allied veterinary professional education.

New Zealand Veterinary Association Chief Executive Kevin Bryant says, “We want everyone involved in the veterinary professions to contribute and give us their perspectives on what the future might look like.”

“Along with workforce development, we will be looking at how veterinary businesses maintain their viability, look after their people and continue to provide the best possible care. We’ll also be considering topics such as veterinary wellbeing, education, training and leadership,” he says.

VCNZ Chief Executive Iain McLachlan says “a united and collaborative approach” is the only way to address the big issues being discussed by the group. “We have to work together if we’re going to make a long-term difference for vets, allied professionals and those they serve.”

According to Jon Huxley, from the Massey University School of Veterinary Science, the Vet Futures group intends to move quickly and will be reporting regularly on its work. “Being able to adequately fund and train the right number of veterinary professionals to future proof New Zealand is essential and has been brought to everyone’s attention by the COVID-19 border restrictions,” he says.

Francesca Brown, Head of Programmes at Otago Polytechnic School of Veterinary Nursing, agrees saying, “The group will be tackling issues which have occupied our minds for some time including the workforce shortage, wellbeing and business viability.”

Vets, vet nurses and allied professionals are being advised to keep any eye out for opportunities to get involved in Vet Futures and have their say on the issues being discussed. Information will be circulated through the organisations represented on the group.

To view the new Vet Futures Aotearoa website, visit: www.vetfutures.co.nz

