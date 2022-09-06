More Than 50k Raised For Locked-out Millworkers

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and the Pulp and Paper Workers Union are delighted with the ongoing support given to the locked-out workers at Kawerau Mill.

Over $50,000 has been raised to support the workers, with funds coming from individuals and unions alike.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the level of support was overwhelming.

“New Zealanders from across the country are standing together to support workers being unfairly treated.

“This money will help feed the families of the people who have been locked out. It will keep the heaters on, and the bills paid.”

Wagstaff said unions had been incredibly generous in their contributions.

“The level of support shows what can happen when we work together. It’s been marvellous.”

The fundraiser was started in response to manufacturing giant Essity threatening workers on strike with more than half a million dollars in damages.

145 millworkers have been locked out of their workplace by Essity since 9 August. The strike was prompted after the company refused to pay wages in line with inflation.

Essity, who manufacture for brands including Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee, are one of the largest hygiene and health companies in the world. In the first six months of 2022, they made a profit of $330 million NZD, with an increase in net sales of 27.8%.

Last week, Essity instructed the company’s superannuation provider to block people from making financial hardship withdrawals from their own savings.

People can donate to the fundraiser at together.org.nz/kawerau_mill_workers_need_your_support

