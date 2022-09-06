Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Than 50k Raised For Locked-out Millworkers

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and the Pulp and Paper Workers Union are delighted with the ongoing support given to the locked-out workers at Kawerau Mill.

Over $50,000 has been raised to support the workers, with funds coming from individuals and unions alike.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the level of support was overwhelming.

“New Zealanders from across the country are standing together to support workers being unfairly treated.

“This money will help feed the families of the people who have been locked out. It will keep the heaters on, and the bills paid.”

Wagstaff said unions had been incredibly generous in their contributions.

“The level of support shows what can happen when we work together. It’s been marvellous.”

The fundraiser was started in response to manufacturing giant Essity threatening workers on strike with more than half a million dollars in damages.

145 millworkers have been locked out of their workplace by Essity since 9 August. The strike was prompted after the company refused to pay wages in line with inflation.

Essity, who manufacture for brands including Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee, are one of the largest hygiene and health companies in the world. In the first six months of 2022, they made a profit of $330 million NZD, with an increase in net sales of 27.8%.

Last week, Essity instructed the company’s superannuation provider to block people from making financial hardship withdrawals from their own savings.

People can donate to the fundraiser at together.org.nz/kawerau_mill_workers_need_your_support

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 