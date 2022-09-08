Transport Sales Increase In June 2022 Quarter

Transport, postal, and warehousing industry sales rose by 18 percent in the June 2022 quarter when compared to last quarter, reaching $10 billion when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The transport, postal, and warehousing industry covers a variety of activities including air, road, and rail transportation and freight services.

“Air transport saw elevated sales this quarter which was influenced by the easing of border restrictions in New Zealand. Additionally, businesses involved in freight delivery saw increased sales,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Administrative and support services sales rose 23 percent this quarter. This industry includes businesses engaged in travel agency and tour arrangement services.

