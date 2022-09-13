Scammers Duplicate NZ Shipping Container Company's Website Twice

Scammers duplicated the website content of Auckland-based company Constore twice. The self storage and container sales company became aware of these scam sites when potential buyers questioned why their content and photos appeared on other websites. Fake websites were being used in Australia with content from this legitimate NZ company.

In the shipping container sales market, frauds and scams are increasingly being reported – with fraudsters taking money in advance then failing to deliver the order. Global trade is dependent on shipping containers: they hold virtually every good that circulates around the world. But lately, those all-important containers are in short supply in the places where they’re needed most. Consequently, prices on shipping containers for sale have increased substantially.

Constore’s Managing Director Lucien Jorna says “before ordering a shipping container from a company, always do your research first. It may be tempting to act quickly to secure one, but it’s not worth the risk of paying before you’ve verified whether the company is legit. Fraudulent sites look real because they are carbon copies of authentic sites”. There are dedicated websites that list fraudulent shipping container sites, but it also pays to check if the company is registered with the Company's Office. The shortage of containers for sale is yet another symptom of the havoc the pandemic has wrought on international supply chains.

