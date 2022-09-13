Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scammers Duplicate NZ Shipping Container Company's Website Twice

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Constore

Scammers duplicated the website content of Auckland-based company Constore twice. The self storage and container sales company became aware of these scam sites when potential buyers questioned why their content and photos appeared on other websites. Fake websites were being used in Australia with content from this legitimate NZ company.

In the shipping container sales market, frauds and scams are increasingly being reported – with fraudsters taking money in advance then failing to deliver the order. Global trade is dependent on shipping containers: they hold virtually every good that circulates around the world. But lately, those all-important containers are in short supply in the places where they’re needed most. Consequently, prices on shipping containers for sale have increased substantially.

Constore’s Managing Director Lucien Jorna says “before ordering a shipping container from a company, always do your research first. It may be tempting to act quickly to secure one, but it’s not worth the risk of paying before you’ve verified whether the company is legit. Fraudulent sites look real because they are carbon copies of authentic sites”. There are dedicated websites that list fraudulent shipping container sites, but it also pays to check if the company is registered with the Company's Office. The shortage of containers for sale is yet another symptom of the havoc the pandemic has wrought on international supply chains.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Constore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 