Entries Open For The Whanganui Regional Business Awards

Dubbed "A Celebration of Us", the prestigious 2022 Whanganui Regional Business Awards recognise excellence, achievement, innovation and creativity in the business and community sectors.

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Helen Garner said it'd been four years since the last awards due to COVID-19.

"Now's the time to celebrate and recognise our business community. The awards are for businesses big and small. They offer practical benefits, including lifting your profile and recognising your people and their mahi. It's also an opportunity to think about what you have achieved and set goals for the future.”

Helen said the 2022 award categories have changed to acknowledge different forms of excellence, achievement, and the ages and stages of business. This year, any organisation can enter multiple categories. And we have a category to acknowledge the contribution of our community sector with the Community Contribution category for Not-for-Profit, Charitable, and Social Enterprise.

Whanganui District Council and its economic arm, Whanganui & Partners, have come alongside the Chamber for the Awards as Partner Sponsors.

Whanganui District Council Chief Executive Officer David Langford said it's important to acknowledge the considerable strain we've all experienced in recent years.

"COVID-19 threw us many challenges, and we continue to navigate through issues caused by the pandemic. Through the business awards, we hope to appreciate, recognise, and value our business community's contribution to people's health and wellbeing as employers and providers of goods and services."

Whanganui & Partners Chief Executive Officer Hannah Middleton said taking time to recognise achievements and celebrate is crucial to success.

“We know our local business community work incredibly hard, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to recognise their contribution. We encourage all businesses to take pride in their efforts by entering, and to nominate another business for an award too.”

You can find out more about the awards and enter by visiting the awards website. Entries close on Friday, 23 September 2022. And the Chamber of Commerce offers support to those needing help with their entry forms. Tickets on sale for the 5 November Gala Dinner soon.

© Scoop Media

