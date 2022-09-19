Auckland’s Shocking Road Transport CO2 Emissions Visualised Ahead Of World Car Free Day

[19 September 2022] Ahead of World Car Free Day, micromobility company Beam has released a visualisation of just how immense road transport emissions are in the the city of Auckland - an astounding 4 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Whilst the data is concerning for the climate, it also highlights the immense potential for carbon emissions savings should Kiwis make changes to the way they undergo their daily commute.

Research from Beam - based on New Zealand rider surveys - revealed that 39.5% of riders are more likely to consider public transport as an option for long journeys, over cars or ridesharing, if they have the option to rely on e-scooters and e-bikes for first and last mile transport. 49% of Beam riders reveal they already utilise e-scooters and e-bikes for their first and last mile connections, with 23.7% of Beam riders saying they “always” or “usually” do as part of their trips in the city.

62% of Beam riders also revealed they were more likely to use an e-scooter and e-bike over a fossil fuelled vehicle given the lesser environmental impact of a carbon-neutral ride.

Beam riders are also calling on governments to aid them in their car free journeys, with 57% of surveyed riders calling for cheaper public transport costs, 27% for additional infrastructure for active transport, and 37% for increased public transport access.

30% of riders are calling for more shared micromobility access near their place of residence, with 23% requesting more shared micromobility access near their place of work.

Beam General Manager ANZ Tom Cooper said:

“Ahead of Car Free Day, we are calling for Auckland residents to remember the environmental impact of their personal transport choices, and their ability to make a difference.

“It is obvious that a reduction of road transport emissions from fuel-powered vehicles in cities has a huge impact on a city’s carbon footprint, and users of e-mobility are riding the change.

“Our data shows 88% of Beam riders in New Zealand believe it is somewhat, very or extremely important to phase out petrol and diesel cars on the roads, showing the more access to and awareness of other modes of transport a New Zealander has, the more they are passionate about embracing alternate modes of transport.

“It is also very encouraging that in these early stages of shared micromobility being integrated into cities across New Zealand, our research is showing the potential for it to shift residents away from car usage.

“We remain committed to drawing attention to the positive environmental impact that every New Zealander can make in their day to day life, and working collaboratively alongside the government and residents of Auckland to bring positive environmental change.”

