Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland’s Shocking Road Transport CO2 Emissions Visualised Ahead Of World Car Free Day

Monday, 19 September 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Beam

[19 September 2022] Ahead of World Car Free Day, micromobility company Beam has released a visualisation of just how immense road transport emissions are in the the city of Auckland - an astounding 4 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Whilst the data is concerning for the climate, it also highlights the immense potential for carbon emissions savings should Kiwis make changes to the way they undergo their daily commute.

Research from Beam - based on New Zealand rider surveys - revealed that 39.5% of riders are more likely to consider public transport as an option for long journeys, over cars or ridesharing, if they have the option to rely on e-scooters and e-bikes for first and last mile transport. 49% of Beam riders reveal they already utilise e-scooters and e-bikes for their first and last mile connections, with 23.7% of Beam riders saying they “always” or “usually” do as part of their trips in the city.

62% of Beam riders also revealed they were more likely to use an e-scooter and e-bike over a fossil fuelled vehicle given the lesser environmental impact of a carbon-neutral ride.

Beam riders are also calling on governments to aid them in their car free journeys, with 57% of surveyed riders calling for cheaper public transport costs, 27% for additional infrastructure for active transport, and 37% for increased public transport access.

30% of riders are calling for more shared micromobility access near their place of residence, with 23% requesting more shared micromobility access near their place of work.

Beam General Manager ANZ Tom Cooper said:

“Ahead of Car Free Day, we are calling for Auckland residents to remember the environmental impact of their personal transport choices, and their ability to make a difference.

“It is obvious that a reduction of road transport emissions from fuel-powered vehicles in cities has a huge impact on a city’s carbon footprint, and users of e-mobility are riding the change.

“Our data shows 88% of Beam riders in New Zealand believe it is somewhat, very or extremely important to phase out petrol and diesel cars on the roads, showing the more access to and awareness of other modes of transport a New Zealander has, the more they are passionate about embracing alternate modes of transport.

“It is also very encouraging that in these early stages of shared micromobility being integrated into cities across New Zealand, our research is showing the potential for it to shift residents away from car usage.

“We remain committed to drawing attention to the positive environmental impact that every New Zealander can make in their day to day life, and working collaboratively alongside the government and residents of Auckland to bring positive environmental change.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Beam on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 