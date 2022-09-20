Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shared Kiwi Values Drives Hynds Group, Federated Farmers Strategic Partnership

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Hynds Group and Federated Farmers have signed a strategic partnership based on a shared belief in integrity, innovation, continuous improvement, sustainability and helping fellow New Zealanders to succeed.

Founded 49 years ago by John and Léonie Hynds as a family business, the privately owned Hynds Group has grown to include nine business units and 900+ staff here and in Australia. With a special expertise in concrete forms but also metal and plastic manufacturing, Hynds’ 40,000 product lines span drainage, watermain, environmental, industrial process and rural applications.

"I think it says something about our values and who we are that legendary shearing champion Sir David Fagan is our rural ‘ambassador’," Hynds Pipe Systems General Manager Craig Mangos says.

In line with the Group’s pursuit of exceeding customer expectation, Hynds decided to partner with Federated Farmers to become better informed of the challenges, trends and compliance/regulatory issues facing farmers "so we can better serve and supply the rural sector," Craig says.

"The Hynds’ family values include ‘giving back’ and we look forward to launching new initiatives to help Federated Farmers members and support rural communities."

Federated Farmers CEO Terry Copeland is also looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Hynds Group.

"The majority of farming businesses in New Zealand are family run and we see in Hynds a company that is proud of its family business roots and Kiwi drive to excel," Terry says.

"We’re all about ‘helping farmers to excel’ and Hynds offers myriad products and solutions to our farmers, from concrete cattle stops and troughs right through to complex effluent handling and water systems.

"Federated Farmers is delighted to partner with such an important Kiwi company on the eve of its 50th year of operation," Terry says.

