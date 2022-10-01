Lyre’s Non-alcoholic Debuts Augmented Reality And Alexa Technology

Now more than ever, Lyre’s makes it easier to lovingly craft your favourite no or low alcohol cocktail with ‘Anywhere, Anytime’ technology campaign

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 1 OCT 2022: The world’s most awarded non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyre's, has made it even easier to lovingly craft the perfect no or low alcoholic cocktail with its latest technology-focussed campaign, ‘Anywhere, Anytime’. By introducing an Amazon Alexa skill and an augmented reality ‘Impossible Bar’ experience that showcases elevated recipes and more via your smartphone anywhere, anytime, it’s now even easier for New Zealanders to explore non-alcoholic options at their fingertips.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann, Lyre’s is the world’s most comprehensive non-alcoholic spirit range with 18 alcohol-free classic spirits, five ready-to-drink cans and a non-alcoholic sparkling wine, and has since established its position as the most valuable brand in the no/low alcohol category worldwide. Inspiration for the Lyre’s name comes from the Australian Lyrebird, which inspired a crew of animal mascots known as the Social Animals, each created to represent the uniquely crafted liquids.

Meet your virtual bartenders ‘Anywhere, Anytime’ with Lyre’s Impossible Bar

In an extension to its recent global ‘Make it a Lyre’s’ marketing campaign, Lyre’s launches its Impossible Bar AR experience which brings the brand’s loveable Social Animals to life, while also unlocking recipes and teaching consumers how to enjoy their drink their way wherever they are. The augmented reality experience is housed virtually online at the ‘Lyre’s Impossible Bar’. To access Lyre’s Impossible Bar, simply scan the QR code found on select bottle neck labels of Lyre’s non-alcoholic or visit www.lyresimpossiblebar.com on your mobile now. The experience is also shareable via social media.

“Lyre’s makes its easier than ever to take your favourite drink and ‘Make it a Lyre’s’ using new technology to bring the brand to life,” reports Lyre’s Chief Marketing Officer Paul Gloster. “We wanted to push the boundaries of what is possible from a marketing perspective, put the consumer in charge and expand our digital interactivity, using Alexa and augmented reality to add more brand depth and information to make it a practical experience, not just a cool bit of tech. Both pieces lead to the ‘how’, showcasing drinks and recipes that we know people around the world will love using Lyre’s.”

"Technology and innovation have always been at the heart of the Lyre's business from our inception,” reflects Ashleigh Murray, Lyre’s SVP eCommerce (Global). “The non-alcoholic spirit category is such a new, innovative movement and like with anything new comes the importance of awareness, education, availability and trial. When it came to solving the consumer problem of education, there wasn't a doubt in our mind that our bottles’ Social Animals needed to come to life to help guide customers to craft the perfect non-alcoholic cocktail."

“No apps, downloading or bottles are required to unlock this incredible AR experience. Anyone who has a smart phone can scan the QR code with their camera to enter the Lyre’s Impossible Bar. The skill of the Unbound team coupled with 8th Wall technology has enabled us to remove any barriers to use,” praises Ashleigh Murray of the technology’s creators.

“It’s here that you will not only learn how to craft the perfect non-alcoholic cocktail, but also be able to shop the product, find discounts, sign up to the database or locate a store near you. We believe this experience is not only fun and engaging, but is completely functional in addressing education, trial, positive sentiment and repeat purchase."

Alexa at your service!

In addition to the Impossible Bar, Lyre’s is proud to debut a technology partnership with Amazon that unlocks a world of non-alcoholic inspiration and education, giving consumers the ability to receive real-time, white-glove bar service when they’re in the mood for a sophisticated serve from the comfort of their home. Supported by background music to help set the mood, Kiwis can follow a friendly step-by-step ‘how-to’ of their favourite cocktail without the alcohol (with tips on low-alcoholic versions also) at their own pace.

The ‘Make it a Lyre’s Alexa skill can be unlocked through four different utterances, simply ask Alexa:

“Hey Alexa, open Make it a Lyre’s” “Hey Alexa, show me how to make a cocktail without alcohol” “Hey Alexa, show me how to make a non-alcoholic cocktail” “Hey Alexa, show me how to make an alcohol-free cocktail”

Consumers will then respond to prompts, beginning with requesting the recipe for their favourite cocktail such as an Espresso Martini, Negroni, Cosmopolitan or Manhattan. “What’s Next?” will allow Kiwis to move onto the next step at their own pace. The tutorial shares the best proportions of each liquid, along with the right measurement of mixers, garnishes, and syrups to deliver the closest possible match to the original, all minus the alcohol (and fewer calories too).

“Make it a Lyre’s” is available to try on all Alexa voice devices, with a visual recipe card to accompany the audio on supporting devices.

Win with Lyre’s and Amazon!

To celebrate the partnership, Lyre’s and Amazon are giving New Zealanders multiple chances to win a great range of prizes. No purchase is required, simply follow the entry instructions on lyres.com.au/innovation to be in to win. The competition is open from 1 October to 1 November 2022. T&Cs apply.

First Prize 1x Amazon Dot, 1x year’s supply of Lyre’s 1x private mixology class

Second Prize 1x Amazon Dot 6x 700ml bottles from Lyre’s bestsellers collection 1x private mixology class

Runner Up Prize 1x $50 Lyre’s gift card, redeemable at Lyres.co.nz



To unlock Lyre’s Impossible Bar for yourself, please visit www.lyresimpossiblebar.com or www.lyres.com.au/innovation.

To discover Lyre’s full range of impossibly crafted premium non-alcoholic spirits and recipe inspiration, visit Lyres.co.nz, Lyre’s Facebook or Instagram.

