Syndicate Claims Life-changing $23.3m Powerball Prize

Monday, 3 October 2022, 9:12 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A syndicate of 24 people will share a massive $23.3 million prize between them.

The syndicate, who wish to remain anonymous, live from the bottom of the North Shore all the way up to the Northland border, and are at all different stages of their lives.

“We’re a range of ages so this win is going to help people buy first homes, right the way to helping people retire that little bit earlier. So many people are going to benefit from it and we’re just so grateful that we’ve won,” said the syndicate organiser.

The group puts in just $2 each per draw, plays lucky dips and only picks up tickets when the jackpot is over $10 million. Last Wednesday’s jackpot was only the fifth time this year they had bought tickets.

The syndicate organiser found out they had won when they checked their tickets on the night of the draw.

“I checked the ticket on the Lotto NZ App and couldn’t believe it when ‘major prize’ popped up! I was so excited and overwhelmed and I wanted to let everyone know as soon as possible.”

“So I set to messaging everyone in the syndicate – and lots of them replied straight away, but there were a few who didn’t respond so I thought they must’ve had an early night.

“But that was it… my phone was going off all night,” they laughed.

“Everyone was ecstatic and there was lots of chat about how people were going to use their winnings – we barely got any sleep between us!”

In the morning, the beeping started again as those who hadn’t responded the night before woke up to the life-changing news.

“There was a whole other wave of excitement the next morning when the rest of the group saw my message,” they said.

Lucy Fullarton, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ, said: “We know when Powerball prizes are won, the impact is wider than the individual who bought the ticket – with benefits extending to the winner’s family and community. So when we heard the $23.3 million was won by 24 people, we were over the moon for them.

“After chatting with the syndicate, it’s so clear the difference this money is going to make, not only in their lives, but throughout their whānau and communities too. It was such a privilege to listen to their plans and help them celebrate their win.”

