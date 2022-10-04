Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Desperate For Skilled Tech Staff

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 8:58 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Tech skills shortages continue to plague New Zealand’s greater tech sector, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

As a result, the issue is consuming a substantial amount of people’s time and efforts to improve the situation. This includes addressing the issue from both an educational and immigration perspective, Muller says.

“Unfortunately there is no quick fix or silver bullet for this issue and it's a phenomenon being felt globally.

“The good news is that it is now much easier for global tech talent to access visas and residency in New Zealand.

“From an immigration perspective almost all tech roles are on the government’s new immigration Green List, which helps create an easier pathway to residency.

The Green List is a list of a limited number of highly skilled roles that are in shortage in New Zealand. It makes it easier for NZ employers to attract and hire migrants in highly skilled and hard to fill roles. Migrants working in the Green List roles have a clear pathway to residence in New Zealand.

Employers will need to be accredited and they can learn more about the Green List here.

Meanwhile, Muller says work is underway to encourage more students into tech courses and career pathways. Including establishing what barriers need to be removed to help more people transition into valuable tech roles?

Following COVID other countries are also experiencing a severe shortage of skilled employees.

In the UK a new immigration system has made it easier for UK businesses to fill positions with qualified professionals from outside of the country.

Tech workers are also in high demand in Canada. Job postings reveal many opportunities for software developers, data scientists and other workers in the IT sector.

There are more jobs than there are qualified people to do them. In fact, Canadian a tech report last year estimated the country’s employers would need to fill an additional 250,000 tech jobs by 2025.

The situation is just the same in Aotearoa. Muller says New Zealand’s tech sector has over 113,000 employees and each new tech sector job creates 4.8 other new jobs. And tech jobs continue to grow with investment in early stage tech firms growing at 48 percent in 2020.

“New Zealand’s tech sector contributed $18.8 billion to GDP in 2021 and the average tech salary last year was over $100,000. Last year, New Zealand’s tech sector exported $8 billion globally as Kiwi tech exporters’ overseas sales grew 14.4 percent.

“NZTech has grown to represent 20 tech associations with over 1800 members who employ more than 12 percent of the New Zealand workforce. These organisations are working together to help create a better future for New Zealand underpinned by top tech talent.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 