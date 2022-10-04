Engineers Welcome Revised Seismic Hazard Model

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer welcomes the release of the revised National Seismic Hazard Model, saying it provides much deeper scientific knowledge about the shaking hazard presented by earthquakes in New Zealand.

The model, which has had its first update since 2010, calculates the likelihood and strength of earthquake shaking that may occur in different parts of New Zealand over specified periods. It was released today by GNS Science, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Toka Tū Ake EQC.

“Engineering New Zealand acknowledges the significance of this collaboration in delivering important seismic data for New Zealand.

“I’m really pleased engineers were involved in this update. Along with regulators and insurers, we anticipate all New Zealanders will benefit from the new data.”

No changes to regulatory settings have been made as a result of the model’s release. However, Engineering New Zealand and its technical societies are working with MBIE to understand how the new information may be applied and incorporated into future Building Code updates for new designs, and whether the seismic hazard used for seismic assessments for buildings not covered by the earthquake-prone building system should be reviewed.

“Engineers and clients should continue to use existing design standards and refer to the Interim Advice on the National Seismic Hazard Model from the Structural Engineering Society New Zealand, New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering, New Zealand Geotechnical Society and Engineering New Zealand,” says Templer.

“We support MBIE taking a measured and considered approach to any changes to regulation,” says Templer.

“Similarly, we encourage engineers to take time with the data and start thinking about what it might mean for future designs.”

Download the National Seismic Hazard Model

Download Interim Advice from collaborating technical societies

For further information see the Building Performance.

Notes to reporters

Engineering New Zealand is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, with some 22,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We also act as the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.



© Scoop Media

