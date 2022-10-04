Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Engineers Welcome Revised Seismic Hazard Model

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer welcomes the release of the revised National Seismic Hazard Model, saying it provides much deeper scientific knowledge about the shaking hazard presented by earthquakes in New Zealand.

The model, which has had its first update since 2010, calculates the likelihood and strength of earthquake shaking that may occur in different parts of New Zealand over specified periods. It was released today by GNS Science, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Toka Tū Ake EQC.

“Engineering New Zealand acknowledges the significance of this collaboration in delivering important seismic data for New Zealand.

“I’m really pleased engineers were involved in this update. Along with regulators and insurers, we anticipate all New Zealanders will benefit from the new data.”

No changes to regulatory settings have been made as a result of the model’s release. However, Engineering New Zealand and its technical societies are working with MBIE to understand how the new information may be applied and incorporated into future Building Code updates for new designs, and whether the seismic hazard used for seismic assessments for buildings not covered by the earthquake-prone building system should be reviewed.

“Engineers and clients should continue to use existing design standards and refer to the Interim Advice on the National Seismic Hazard Model from the Structural Engineering Society New Zealand, New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering, New Zealand Geotechnical Society and Engineering New Zealand,” says Templer.

“We support MBIE taking a measured and considered approach to any changes to regulation,” says Templer.

“Similarly, we encourage engineers to take time with the data and start thinking about what it might mean for future designs.”

Download the National Seismic Hazard Model

Download Interim Advice from collaborating technical societies

For further information see the Building Performance.

 

Notes to reporters

  • Engineering New Zealand is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, with some 22,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We also act as the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.
  •  

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 