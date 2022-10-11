Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Build-to-rent Sector Poised For Growth

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Build-to-rent is New Zealand’s latest emerging property asset class designed to service a new generation of New Zealanders who can’t - or don’t want to - own their own home.

Development sector insiders believe build-to-rent (BTR) has huge potential to address New Zealand’s housing supply and affordability issues, but it requires legislative support from the government for the sector to fully realise that potential.

Bayleys head of insights and data Chris Farhi says the rise of BTR in New Zealand fits well with the wider transition to more intensive housing, particularly in the main centres, driven by rising house prices, less availability of greenfield land, and social change. Building consent data shows consents for apartments and townhouses have increased significantly in the past 10 years.

Some BTR stakeholders believe investment in the sector here may have been hampered in part by the government’s 2021 decision to remove interest deductibility on tax for residential investors, and a lack of clarity around how the Overseas Investment Act (OIA) applies to BTR.

In August, Minister of Housing Megan Woods announced new legislation that will exempt new and existing build-to-rent developments from the interest limitation rules in perpetuity but the industry would like the government to go further, particularly when it comes to attracting foreign investment.

Woods says the “2021 interest deductibility rules already had a 20-year exemption for new BTR developments, and the August 2022 announcement was about clarifying that for BTR developments (which typically need a longer time frame to realise returns), while exempting BTR from interest limitation in perpetuity was also a way of reducing speculation on existing housing while attracting different forms of stable, long-term investment like iwi or local superannuation funds”.

Furthermore, Woods says that the government has looked closely at the rules and how they apply to the sector.

“In March this year, the Overseas Investment Office issued guidance regarding the application of the Overseas Investment Act for build-to-rent developments. We expect this can provide the clarity and confidence needed to encourage the institutional investment needed for build-to-rent.”

Property Council New Zealand chief executive Leonie Freeman says more clarity is needed to bring investment into the asset class. “The fact a guidance note was issued is evidence that a problem exists. Our members are quite clear, a ‘guidance’ note is not legally binding.

“We know large institutional investment is poised ready at NZ's gates for BTR. The recent announcement of an asset class is an excellent start by the government but, naturally, we'd like to see next steps too.”

Property Council New Zealand, a long-time proponent of the benefits of BTR to the housing market, is also pushing for access to depreciation for the sector.

“It should be simple to link OIA elements into the asset class, along with the introduction of depreciation. BTR is like a ‘commercial’ type of living and commercial assets already enjoy depreciation benefits so why not BTR too?” says Freeman.

BTR developments are large residential projects designed specifically for rental, rather than individual sale. They are typically multi-unit, high-density living spaces that can include community or co-working areas, as well as leased commercial spaces.

Resident Properties specialises in smaller-scale BTR projects in Auckland’s inner suburbs where many have been priced out of the housing market. Managing director Greg Reidy agrees with the Property Council New Zealand on what’s needed for the sector to take off in this country.

“Build-to-rent businesses are, by nature, large and as a result global. Without opening it up to the rest of the world, BTR may be limited here,” he says. “It needs to be easy for overseas investors to get involved in New Zealand. We’re a small market so it’s not necessarily going to be attractive to overseas investors unless it’s easy.”

Kiwi Property is on track to open its first build-to-rent (BTR) apartments at Sylvia Park in Auckland, in 2024 with future BTR developments intended for LynnMall in west Auckland and Drury, south of Auckland.

Kiwi Property head of communications and investor relations Campbell Hodgetts says with home ownership becoming increasingly unaffordable BTR offers residents convenience, flexibility and stability.

“BTR has the potential to play an important role in helping to ease the housing shortage and offer renters an exciting new way of living.

“It’s still early days, but based on the growth of BTR offshore, we believe the sector has a bright future in New Zealand and we’re looking forward to being part of it,” Hodgetts says.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


STATE Insurance: Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year
Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal. The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years... More>>

Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>


BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 