McDonald's Is Giving Some Happy Back With 'McHappy Day'

Friday, 21 October 2022, 7:22 pm
Press Release: McDonald's

Macca’s launches ‘McHappy Day’ to raise much-needed funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand

You can help keep the families of hospitalised children together by purchasing a Big Mac on the inaugural McHappy Day, Saturday 29 October.

Macca’s restaurants around the country will donate $1 from every Big Mac sold to help raise much needed funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand (RMHC®). In the ten days leading up to McHappy Day, customers can also buy a $1 McHappy Day sticker, or round up their order via kiosks.

Restaurants have set the ambitious target of raising $500,000 over the 10 day McHappy Day campaign, which equates to 3,000 room nights for families staying at RMHC Houses. In 2021, RMHC provided nearly 33,000 nights of accommodation to over 4,600 families across New Zealand.

“McDonald’s franchisees, crew and customers collectively raise more than $2 million for RMHC New Zealand each year, says Kylie Freeland, managing director, McDonald’s New Zealand.

“McHappy Day is well established overseas as one of RMHC’s biggest single fundraising initiatives, and also to help explain who they are and what they do. We are hoping McHappy Day will help provide even more support as demand for RMHC facilities continues to increase.”

Operating through the pandemic meant additional costs to house families on and off-site and demand in general around the country, and reduced opportunities to fundraise. In order to accommodate the growing number of families with hospitalised children, who require accommodation support, RMHC needs to expand in existing locations, and build new facilities over coming years.

“The ability for us to be able to help relieve stress for families who are already dealing with so much is priceless, says Wayne Howett, CEO RMHC New Zealand.

“Providing support and a place to and sleep near our main hospitals in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch is what we do, including organising family meals and providing a friendly ear to listen on tough days. It’s really exciting to have McHappy Day launch in New Zealand and the money raised will be a huge help to our people around the country and the families they support.”

Selected McDonald’s restaurants in Auckland, Palmerston North, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Dunedin will have live radio crosses, entertainment for the kids and special guest appearances throughout McHappy Day on Saturday 29 October.

